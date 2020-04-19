What to expect when Boeing’s first Starliner launches its critical test flight 

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – An uncrewed type of Starliner astronaut cab is ready to launch here and ready to ferry valuable cargo together with holiday presents on the uncrewed trip to International Space Station on Friday 20, December.

The first CST-100 Starliner of Boeing, an uncrewed capsule, is ferrying up to 595 lbs. Equivalent to 270 kilograms worth of cargo, scheduled to airlift from the Space Launch Complex 41 that is located at an Air Force Station that is situated in Cape Canaveral at 6 am EST (1136GMT). The spaceship will airlift on top of an N22 type of the Atlas V rocket designed by United Launch Alliance. (N22 does not have fairing, double solid spaceship’s boosters on the vehicle side and a dual engine on the vehicle’s Centaur of the upper stage.

You can have a view of the launch on Space.com, brought to you by NASA TV, starting at about 5:30 am EST (1030GMT). NASA will receive a prelaunch briefing with pioneer astronauts to fly on Starliner yesterday on 19 December, beginning at 9:30 am EST (1430 GMT).

Currently, crewed projects will launch with about 220 lbs., which is equivalent to about 100 kilograms worth of cargo. This will be expected to accommodate the crew weight, Starliner’s payload for highly anticipated uncrewed flight test named as Orbital Flight Test (OFT). The Orbital Flight Test will carry more weight.

The OFT aboard cargo will have food, radiation monitoring tool, an anthropometric test dummy dubbed Rosie the Astronaut, and crew clothing in inclusive. The Rosie, the Astronaut, dubbed dummy is named after Rosie the Reveter who is and has remained an icon after working during the World War II as an inspiration for the women in the workforce with her renowned tagline of “We Can Do It!”

The Orbital Flight Test will follow crewed Starliner projects as being part of a more significant initiative to develop the commercial spaceflight. Pat Forrester, who is the office chief at the NASA’s Johnson Space Center, stated that they consider this as a dress rehearsal for the Commercial Flight Test. he said those words at the news conference. Both Boeing and SpaceX have received multibillion-dollar deals to ferry the astronauts to the International Space Station and back, boarding commercial spacecrafts. As Boeing is working to ferry crewed Starliner projects, SpaceX is going forward with the Crew Dragon vehicle.