Inflatable Sofas Market to Show Strong Growth till 2025 | Instent, Inflatable Design Group, Heritage Home

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Inflatable Sofas Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Inflatable Sofas Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Inflatable Sofas. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Aier Inflatable (Hong Kong),Instent (United States),Inflatable Design Group (United States),Intex Technologies (India),Blofield Air Design (Netherland),Sofair srl (Italy),Heritage Home (India),Little Nap Recliners (India),American Leather Holdings, LLC (United States).

Inflatable sofas are widely used for camping trips & vacations and perfect for kids playhouses. It is also used as patio house furniture and outdoor sleepovers. Some of the major benefits of inflatable sofas are lightweight & compact in size, price-friendly, inflatable sofas are multifunctional, inflatable sofas are fast and easy to maintain and others. It is used in various applications such as living room, office, outdoor, amusement, hotel, and others.

Market Trends

Rising Demand for Premium and Inflatable Sofas in Developed Countries

Market Drivers

Demand for inflatable sofas has increased, due to the growth of residential buildings. According to data obtained by the EU SME Centre, in 2012, the total sales of residential buildings (CNY billion) was 5,347 while in 2013, the total sales of residential buildings (CNY billion) were 6,769. Therefore, it will drive the market growth.

Challenges

Rising Cost and Necessity to Enhance Supply Chain Visibility and Efficiency

Restraints

Availability of Inflatable Sofas products such as Ludtom Lounger Air Sofa and others

The Global Inflatable Sofas Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Living Room, Office, Outdoor, Amusement, Hotel, Others)

Seater Type (1-2 Seaters, 3-4 Seaters, 5-8 Seaters, 8 Seaters or above), Frame Material (Steel Tube, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, PVC, Metal), Material (Fabric, Solid Wood, Genuine Leather, Synthetic Leather, Plastic, Rattan, Wicker, Others)

….

….

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Inflatable Sofas Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Inflatable Sofas market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Inflatable Sofas Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Inflatable Sofas

Chapter 4: Presenting the Inflatable Sofas Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Inflatable Sofas market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Inflatable Sofas Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Inflatable Sofas Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



