Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2028



Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages Market: Snapshot

The global packaged turmeric-based beverages market is making attractive strides driven by the growing popularity of functional food products, especially in developing and developed regions. In the initial stages, several food and beverage manufacturers have utilized turmeric to expand their portfolio of luxury beverages product in the affordable range. Food producers have been utilizing the anti-inflammatory benefits of turmeric, among other health benefits, to make nutritious packaged turmeric-based beverages. In addition, the immune-boosting effects of these beverages also drive the demand. The packaged turmeric-based beverages market is also witnessing new avenues from the increasing trend of ready-to-consume drinks among various people with different fitness goals.

Moreover, with the fad of holistic wellness gathering further steam, market players are expected to witness promising potential in the coming few years. Consumers in developed nations, most notably the U.S. are getting attracted to clean labels in food products, thereby stirring demand potential in the market.

The rising demand for healthy beverages has kept the turmeric-based beverages market increasingly competitive. Additionally, the market offers abundant opportunities for manufacturers to diversify their portfolio. Companies who are well-endowed with robust supply chain are also benefitting from the growing avenues in the market. Over the past few years, beverage manufacturing companies have been focusing on adopting healthy varieties of turmeric in their products. The use of non-GMO based ingredients is a case in point. Further, emerging players are also using advanced processing technologies to prolong the shelf-life of ingredients and enhance the efficacy. This has opened new frontiers in the turmeric-based beverages market.

Global Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages Market: Overview

The global market for packaged turmeric-based beverages has been expanding on account of the manifold benefits served by turmeric products. Turmeric-based beverages were widely used in ancient times before soft drinks and juices superseded the demand for the former. However, the emergence of packaged food and beverages has reignited the demand for turmeric-based products in the market. Hence, the global market for packaged turmeric-based beverages has been expanding at a starry rate in recent times. Oral consumption of turmeric is believed to serve several benefits to human health, and this has become an important proposition for the manufacturers of packaged turmeric-based beverages. Moreover, the demand for packaged turmeric-based beverages has grown alongside the rejuvenation of traditional treatment methods across the globe. The medical fraternity has also approved of the advantages served by turmeric, and this has furthered the growth of the global packaged turmeric-based beverages market.

The global packaged turmeric based beverages market may be segmented based on the following key parameters: product type, application, and region. Since the packaged turmeric based beverages market corresponds to the food and beverages industry, the segmentation is in line with the dynamics of the industry.

A report on the global packaged turmeric based beverages market reveals the key trends that have led to the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the report describes the reasons behind the emergence of certain trends in the global packaged turmeric-based beverages market.

Global Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages Market: Trends and Opportunities

It is evident that the food and beverages industry has been expanding at a robust rate, and this growth has served several benefits to the global market for packaged turmeric based beverages. It is anticipated that the various types of beverages including fresh turmeric drinks, turmeric-based shakes, and turmeric soft drinks available in the market would aid the growth of the global packaged turmeric-based beverages market. Moreover, the awareness of the masses about the advantages of turmeric has also played to the benefit of the global market.

Several medical practitioners and doctors have approved of the benefits of consuming turmeric drinks on a regular basis. This is expected to create commendable growth opportunities within the global market for packaged turmeric-based beverages. Besides, the field of dermatology has also elucidated several benefits of orally consuming turmeric-based beverages. Hence, the consciousness of the masses towards their skin and physical appearance has taken the form of increased consumption of turmeric based drinks in recent times.

Global Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for packaged turmeric based beverages has been rising across western nations including those in Europe and North America. The knowledge of the people about the benefits of turmeric has been the key driver of demand within the market for packaged turmeric-based beverages in North America and Europe. In Asia Pacific, the popularity of herbal and homeopathic treatments has led to an increased demand for packaged turmeric-based beverages in recent times.

Global Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages Market: Competitive Landscape

The market players functioning in the global packaged turmeric-based beverages market are projected to expand their product portfolio to reap the benefits of increasing demand. Furthermore, the key market players are also anticipated to resort to promotional campaigns for turmeric drinks in order to attract the consumers. Some of the key players in the global packaged turmeric-based beverages market are Unilever, House Foods Group, Numi, Dunn’s River Brands, and Just-C.