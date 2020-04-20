Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel Market and its key opportunities and challenges | Gevo, Inc., Red Rock Biofuels LLC, Honeywell International Inc.

CMI Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel Market Research Report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 – 2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market.

Global Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel Market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( Gevo, Inc., Red Rock Biofuels LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Virent Inc., Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc., Neste Oil Corporation, AltAir Paramount LLC, S.G. Preston Company, SkyNRG BV, Eni SpA Total S.A., and BP PLC )

Furthermore, it throws light on recent developments and technological platforms, several tools, and methodologies that help to boost the performance of industries.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Bio Jet Fuel Market, By Conversion Pathway:



Fischer TropschSynthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)





Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA)





Synthetic Iso-paraffin from Fermented Hydroprocessed Sugar (SIP)





Alcohol to Jet SPK (ATJ-SPK)



Global Bio Jet Fuel Market, By Feedstock:



Agriculture Crops





Aquaculture Crops





Energy Crops





Municipal Solid Waste





Others (Animal Fats, Sugar, etc.)

Key Businesses Segmentation of Renewable/Bio Jet Fuel Market:

⇛Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛South America(Brazil etc.)

⇛The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt.)

