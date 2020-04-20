Telecom Cloud Market is set for a Potential Growth Worldwide: Excellent Technology Trends with Business Analysis

The market intelligence report on Telecom Cloud is prepared through diligent compilation of analytical study based on historical records, current and upcoming statistics and future developments. The intelligence report prepared contains details on the leading players of the Global Telecom Cloud Market, along with various depending aspects related and associated with the market. Telecom Cloud industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Telecom cloud is a voice and messaging service that shifts the needs form landline services to the cloud computing services which will allow them to efficiently utilize the networking resources. Conventional business telephone system like PBX (private branch exchange), EPBAX, among others and offers improved scalability to companies as they enable them to add more channels over their existing trunks. All the applications and services of telecom cloud are hosted on servers and can be accessed from the cloud. With the rising importance of cloud computing in the telecommunication industry numerous applications areas and data are moved from on-premise to on-cloud to benefit the user by making them connected to their data on a server.

AT&T Inc. (United States), BT Group Plc (United Kingdom), Verizon Communications Inc. (United States), Level 3 Communications, Inc. (United States), CenturyLink, Inc. (United States), Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore), NTT Communications Corporation (Japan), Orange Business Services (France), Amdocs (United States) and Oracle Corporation (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are CGI Group, Inc. (Canada), Ericsson (Sweden), Netcracker Technology (United Kingdom), Cerillion (United Kingdom), AsiaInfo (China), Computer Science Corporation (United States), Redknee Solutions, Inc. (United States), Huawei Technologies (China) and Tech Mahindra (India).

Market Trend

Increasing Adoption for SaaS Tool Mostly in IT Industries

Acceptance of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) in Work Fields

Market Drivers

Growing Awareness About Telecom Cloud Among Enterprises

Lower Operational and Administration Costs

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Over-the-Top Cloud Services

The High Adoption Rate of Cloud Infrastructure in Small and Medium Enterprises

Restraints

Huge Investment Associated With Initial Setup of Telecom Cloud

High Risk for Security and Privacy Concerns

Challenges

Complexities in Redesigning the Network

Lack of Required Skill Set Among the Workforce

The market study is being classified by Type (Service [Unified Communication and Collaboration, Content Delivery Network and Others] and Solution [Network Services, Colocation Services, Professional Services, Managed Services]), by Application (Billing and Provisioning, Traffic Management and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

