Latest Growth Trends: Immuno-oncology Market 2020: Know Applications Supporting Impressive Growth| Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Janssen Biotech, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Sanofi

Global immuno-oncology market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 175.89 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 57.5 billion in the year of 2018.

Immuno-oncology is also known as cancer immunotherapy, is a biologic therapy, a type of cancer treatment that increases the body’s natural defenses to fight cancer. It uses substances made by the body or in a laboratory to improve or restore immune system function.

According to article published National Center for Biotechnology Information 2018, the International Agency for Research on Cancer estimated the total incidence of cancer across 20 countries was 18.1 million and 9.6 million death from the cancer. The growing cases of oncology worldwide, vulnerable aging population and accelerating demand of treatment and novel therapies are the key factors for market growth.

Market Drivers

Rising R&D in cancer immunotherapy

Introduction of newer drug classes

Lesser side effects than conventional therapy

Increase in prevalence rate of tumor in geriatric population worldwide

Market Restraints

Fewer facilities in the remote areas

Lack of skilled expertise in remote areas

Presence of market players with major investments in the market

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

By Mechanism of Class Types (Epidermal growth factor receptor (EDGFR) inhibitor, Platelet-derived growth factor (PDGFR) inhibitor, Heat-shock protein (Hsp90) inhibitor, Janus-associated kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, Histone deacetylase inhibitor, Semaphorin 4D inhibitor, Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) inhibitor, Poly Adenosinediphosphate Ribose Polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, Cluster of Differentiation (CD)-47 antigen inhibitor, Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors and Others)

By Tumor Types (Melanoma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Head & Neck Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Classical Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and Merkel Cell Carcinoma and Other)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Intradermal, Intravenous and Others)

By End Users(Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Cancer Research Institutes)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Immuno-oncology industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Immuno-oncology companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Nanotechnology in Medical

Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the Global Immuno-oncology Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2018 to 2020, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Immuno-oncology Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key Global Immuno-oncology Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Immuno-oncology Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Immuno-oncology Market, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Immuno-oncology Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Immuno-oncology market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Immuno-oncology Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Immuno-oncology

Chapter 4: Presenting the Immuno-oncology Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Immuno-oncology market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

