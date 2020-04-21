Retail Analytics Market Industry Outlook, Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, SAP, Experian, SAS, QBurst, Datawatch Angoss and Experian Data Quality
This Retail Analytics Market report covers detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are taken into account while generating this global market report.
Global Retail Analytics Market valued approximately USD 3.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.08% over the forecast period to -2025.
The major driving factors for this industry include escalating internet penetration, rising usage of data-intensive platforms, swift adoption of social media and enhancements in technology viz. artificial intelligence, machine learning, and augmented reality. The growth of cloud-based analytics and increased tendency of vendors for merging in-store digital operations add to the drivers of this industry.
Some Of The Key Players In The Retail Analytics Market Include:
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- IBM
- SAP
- Experian
- SAS
- Experian Consumer Services
- QBurst
- Datawatch Angoss
- Experian Data Quality
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Application: Retail Analytics Market
- Merchandising Analysis
- Customer Analysis
- Performance Analysis
- Inventory Analysis
Business Function: Retail Analytics Market
- Finance
- Sales
- Marketing
- Supply Chain
- Store Operations
Component: Retail Analytics Market
- Software
- Services
End-User: Retail Analytics Market
- Online
- Offline
Table of Content: Retail Analytics Market
Chapter 1. Research Methodology
Chapter 2. Global Retail Analytics Market Definition & Scope
Chapter 4. Global Retail Analytics Industry Dynamics
Chapter 5. Global Retail Analytics Market by Application
Chapter 6. Global Retail Analytics Market by Business Function
Chapter 7. Global Retail Analytics Market by Component
Chapter 8. Global Retail Analytics Market by End-User
Chapter 9. Global Retail Analytics Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence
