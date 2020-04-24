Functional Food Ingredients Market analysis report by future prediction report 2020-2025 | Kerry Group, Ajinomoto, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle

Functional Food Ingredients Market Overview:

The Global Functional Food Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD 110 billion by 2025, from USD 67 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Data Bridge Market Research recently added “Functional Food Ingredients Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” in his database.

Functional foods are that which potentially effect on health beyond basic nutrition in a positive way. Functional foods promote optimal health and reduce the risk of any disease. According to food and drug administration the increasing demand for health benefitting foods that is needed beyond basic nutrition to promote optimal health is currently the cornerstone of the development of functional food ingredients market.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Kerry Group, Ajinomoto, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Biocatalysts, Roquette Freres, and CHR. Hansen and Kemin Industries, Beneo, Miller, Royal Cosun, A B Miller Plc, Anheuser-usch InBev, Carlsberg Group

By Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Carotenoids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Vitamins, Minerals),

By Source (Natural Source, Synthetic Source), Application(Food, Beverages),

By Health Benefit (Gut Health, Heart Health, Bone Health, Immunity , Nutritive Health , Weight Management),

The growing awareness among a large population about the consumption of nutritive food rather than only satisfying taste and appeal considerations is providing a strong basis for the growth of players in the market. As a result, consumers are opting for nutritive convenience foods and nutritionally fortified foods in place of traditional convenience and junk foods. In particular, in developed economies, the changing perception of food cabinet as a medical cabinet is leading to an increasing number of consumers stocking up on wholesome foods. Hence, functional foods are increasingly becoming a commonality in the kitchens of health-savvy consumers. Increasing product innovations complemented with the development of novel chemicals to enhance the taste and appeal of functional food is further giving an impetus to the functional food ingredients market.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increase in consumption of nutritive convenience food and fortified food

Growth in incidences of chronic diseases

Growth in need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products

Market Restraint:

Higher cost for functional food products due to the inclusion of healthier or naturally sourced ingredients

Furthermore, the easy availability of a large variety of functional foods is favouring the growth of this market. According to DuPont annual report June 14, 2017 DuPont Nutrition & Health had present on the emerging science of the microbiome and how it might potentially provide solutions to address the growing problem of antimicrobial resistance at AgriVision 2017.

