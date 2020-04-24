Nutritional Beverages Market analysis report by future prediction report 2020-2025 | Qiagen Inc., Covance Inc., NeoMed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone, Abbott Nutrition

Nutritional Beverages Market Overview:

The Global Nutritional Beverages Market is expected to reach USD 7.23 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The nutritional beverages are non-alcoholic drinks that help in keeping one’s body hydrated and provide overall nutritional benefits. These fortified drinks prevent or helps in addressing health issues across all age groups. They have strengthening ingredients ranging from herbs, vitamins, minerals and amino acids to additional raw fruits and vegetables.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Chr. Hansen Holding, SGS S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas S.A., ALS Ltd, Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Asurequality Ltd., TUV Nord Group, DTS Food Laboratories, Qiagen Inc., Covance Inc., NeoMed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone, Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., Nestle, Nutricia, and Baxter International, Inc. PepsiCo, Inc., Nestlé, Kraft Foods, General Mills, Campbell Soup Co., Monster Beverage Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company and Red Bull GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Co., DuPont Nutrition & Health, LycoRed Ltd., Fortitech, Inc., BASF and Nutratech, Inc.

Business of the functional beverages depends highly on the business in the region, as choices differ considerably in taste, colour and size across the globe. For instance in Japan, energy shots, a nutrient-loaded drink comes in small packs, whereas in countries like India and China, large value packs are in trend. Almost all flavours and ingredients are available due to progression in ingredient and premix formulations.

The increase in awareness regarding nutritional benefits of food and beverages in the market are expected to drive the growth of the market. According to India food report released in 2016 by ministry of statistics and programme implementation the global food market was valued around USD 55.0 billion. It has also been observed in survey conducted by Harvard T.H Chan that two out of three adults in U.S. are overweight and the nation spends around USD 190billion on treating obesity related conditions. Hence, in controlling growing number of obese people around the globe is driving the growth of nutritional beverages market.

Based on parameter, the global Nutritional Beverages Market is segmented into vitamin profile, mineral profile, fat profile, moisture, proteins, total dietary fibre, sugar profile, cholesterol, calories

Market is segmented into vitamin profile, mineral profile, fat profile, moisture, proteins, total dietary fibre, sugar profile, cholesterol, calories On the basis of product type, the global nutritional beverages market is classified into beverages, snacks, bakery & confectionery, meat & poultry, sauces, dressings, condiments, dairy & desserts, fruits & vegetables, edible fats & oils, baby food, and others.

On the basis of objective, the global nutritional beverages market is classified into product labelling, new product development, regulation compliance.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, scope of products offered in the Nutritional Beverages market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, Nutritional Beverages market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Global implementation of nutrition labelling and claims regulations

Growth of nutritional and dietary supplement industries has increased the demand for nutritional analysis services

Changing consumer buying behaviour due to nutritional labelling on products.

Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries.

Nutritional analysis and labelling are time- and cost-consuming activities for manufacturers

