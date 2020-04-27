AR In Travel & Tourism Market 2020-2027 Latest Developments By Major Key Players: KLM, Marriott, World Around Me, Blippar, American Airlines, Premier Inn
The AR In Travel & Tourism Market is expected to grow worth of USD +4 Billion and at a CAGR of +25% over the forecast period 2020-2027
The Research Insights proclaims the addition of new statistical data titled a global AR In Travel & Tourism market. This informative report incorporates qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global market for the elaboration of the market. It offers a systematic evaluation of the market by analyzing it.
AR technology holds the potential to create a more seamless transition from in-store to online, which will be especially beneficial for high street travel agencies. Platforms have been created that allow prospective customers to scan a code in store, and the virtual experience will be launched instantly whenever the user wants.
This revolution in technology has been predominantly beneficial for those working in travel-based industries. Augmented Reality offers an excellent selling experience and augmented environments, which can be boosted in diverse ways in the tourism sector.
Top Key Players:
KLM
Marriott
World Around Me
Blippar
American Airlines
Premier Inn
Holiday Inn
Bareburger
Companies in a range of different sectors within the travel industry are evolving augmented reality apps, which allow tourists to enhance physical locations, offerings and attractions. Restaurants are building 3D models of menus & dishes to provide an innovative version of conventional menus to customers and historic attractions are providing travelers with a view of the evolution of landmarks in time perspective.
This informative study on the global market has been analyzed across the globe. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe. Different users such as business owners, readers, investors, policymakers can make use of this research report to expand the boundaries of businesses. Especially, the competitive landscape has been elaborate to get better insights about global competition.
