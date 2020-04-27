Liquid Lipstick Develop- Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market

Lipstick is a cosmetic product that contains pigment, oil, wax, and emollient which is applied to the lips to provide color, moisturization, and protection. Lipstick is the least expensive and most popular cosmetic in the world with 21% of women using it daily and 78% on special occasions. It is estimated that 80% of women in North America and Europe use lipstick regularly. Liquid lipsticks may look like they’re glossy and wet, but once they are applied to your lips they’re actually quite matte, one of the biggest trends in beauty right now.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Liquid Lipstick Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Liquid Lipstick Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Liquid Lipstick. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are L’Oreal (France), P&G (United States), Estee Lauder (United States), Relvon (United States), LVMH (France), Shiseido (Japan), Chanel (France), ROHTO (Japan), Beiersdorf (Germany), DHC (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Avon (United States) and Jahwa (Korea).

Market Drivers

Rise in Aging Populations Boost the Lip Makeup Market

Increasing Demand for Organic and Natural Cosmetic Products

Market Trend

High Demand for Moisturizing and Nourishing Properties in Lipsticks

Growing Demand for Long Wearing Lipsticks at Swift Pace

Restraints

Substitutes Available for Lip Makeup Products

Use of Chemicals and Colorants

Opportunities

Increasing Demand among Young Working Women

Upsurge Demand of Lip Makeup Due To Different Style of Innovations

Challenges

Side Effects of Chemical Based Cosmetics

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On November 6, 2019 – Shiseido Group has acquired Drunk Elephant, a brand that is expanding its best-in-class presence in the clean market where the United States is leading. Drunk Elephant is a reputed skincare brand that strongly resonates with a diverse consumer base across demographics and genders, including younger generations of Millennials and Generation Z consumers.

FDA regulates products that we think of as makeup such as lipstick, blush, foundation, face powder, eye shadow eye liner, and mascara as cosmetics under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The law does not require cosmetic products and ingredients (except for color additives not intended as coal-tar hair dyes) to have FDA approval before they go on the market, but it does require them to be safe when consumers use them according to their labeling, or as they are customarily used. Also, any color additives used in cosmetics must be approved by FDA.

The Global Liquid Lipstick Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Matte, Shimmer, Gloss, Lip Stain, Sheer, Other), Age Group (Below 18, 18-30, 30-40, 40-50, Above 50)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

