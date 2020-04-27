Rise Of Social Robots Market 2020-2027 | Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy, Reach Robotics, Haapie SAS, Knightscope, Inc

The Social robot market is expected to grow worth of USD +700 Million and at a CAGR of +14% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

A social robot is an artificial intelligence (AI) system that is designed to interact with humans and other robots. In the workplace, social robots have the potential to take over entire job functions, such as greeting and basic customer service.

Top Key Players:

Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy

Reach Robotics

Haapie SAS

Knightscope, Inc

Intuition Robotics.

Healthcare has a great potential to grow in years ahead due to rapidly growing elderly population as well as trending in-home care service. Likewise, rapidly modernizing educational system as well as increasing number of educational institute contributes to the education segment growth over the expected period.

Furthermore, the latest updates and inspections of several key players have been done across different regions like North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe. Additionally, it gives more focus on most demanding and producer countries for Social Robots Market products or services.

Table of Content:

Global Social Robots Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Social Robots Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Social Robots Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Chapter 9: Continue To TOC………..

