Running Watches is an information processing device which is wearable in the wrist, it has the basic time function, which could be used for sports. The Running Watches are primarily used in Biking, Running, Climbing, Cardio Training, and Other sports. There are a number of different kind of running watches available for runners. They have the function of Pedometer, GPS, HRM (heart rate monitor) or with a combination with them. According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Running Watches market may see a growth rate of 5.3% and would reach the market size of USD13.5 Billion by 2024.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Running Watches Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Running Watches Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Running Watches. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Fitbit (United States), Samsung (South Korea), Garmin (United States), Suunto (Finland), Casio (Japan), Polar (Finland), Motorola/Lenovo (United States), TomTom (United Kingdom) and Xiaomi (China).

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/19769-global-running-watches-market



Market Drivers

People are more fitness freak now which is generating the scope to the market

New designs with new technology

Features like ease of use, better functionality and durability driving the market

Market Trend

All in one watch with time and other features are regulating the market

Consumers are preferring one device for serving all the purposes rather than multiple apps and devices

Restraints

Changing consumer preferences for features of the watch

Factors such as low battery life and ability of connecting to only one smartphone are estimated to hamper the growth of the industry

Opportunities

Healthcare providers are likely to prescribe these devices to their patients as a part of treatment to develop health conditions

Challenges

Other fitness tracker device can lower the market

Not so popular among the several regions

Entry of new industry participants might pose pricing challenges

Major Market Developments:

Tomtom partners-up with DKV to help truckers save fuel and Fitbit, Inc. the leading global wearables brand, announced that it will acquire Twine Health, an innovative, proven health coaching platform that empowers people to achieve better health outcomes

Tomtom telematics named Europe’s largest provider of fleet management solutions for the fourth year running, Tomtom and BMW Motorrad provide in-bike navigation via the app, Tomtom mapping data to power end-to-end analytics platform, Fitbit CEO James Park said his company plans to transition to software and services over hardware and Fitbit makes an acquisition to enhance health care service offerings

The Global Running Watches Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pedometer Watches, GPS Watches, Heart Rate Watches, GPS +HRM Watches), Application (Biking, Climbing, Cardio Training, Others), Age group (10-20 years, 21-35 years, 35 above)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/19769-global-running-watches-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Running Watches Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Running Watches market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Running Watches Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Running Watches

Chapter 4: Presenting the Running Watches Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Running Watches market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Running Watches Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Running Watches Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Get More Information: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/19769-global-running-watches-market



What benefits does AMA research studies provides?

Supporting company financial and cash flow planning

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport