Application Security Market to See Strong Investment Opportunity | Synopsys, Inc, IBM, WhiteHat Security, Qualys, Inc, Checkmarx Ltd., Acunetix, Rapid7, Trustwave Holdings, Inc. and More

Global Application Security Market is a comprehensive Study accomplished by DBMR, on both global and regional sales which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities to 2026. Application Security Market key players Involved in the study are VERACODE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Synopsys, Inc, IBM, WhiteHat Security, Qualys, Inc, Checkmarx Ltd., Acunetix, Rapid7, Trustwave Holdings, Inc. and More.

Global Application Security Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 23.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 26.53% in the forecast period to 2026. Increasing cyber-crimes and attacks is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Top Major Market Competitors:

VERACODE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Synopsys, Inc, IBM, WhiteHat Security, Qualys, Inc, Checkmarx Ltd., Acunetix, Rapid7, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., High-Tech Bridge SA, Contrast Security., SiteLock, Pradeo, Fasoo, Inc, Oracle, Micro Focus, Positive Technologies and Pradeo.

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Chapter Details of Application Security Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Application Security Market Landscape

Part 04: Application Security Market Sizing

Part 05: Application Security Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

