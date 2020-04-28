Digital Therapeutics Market 2020-2026 Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation || Key Players – Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health Inc., WellDoc Inc., 2Morrow Inc.;

With the adoption of highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most advanced technology, this Digital Therapeutics market research report has been generated. It also vigilantly utilizes established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis during its formation. All possible efforts have been embarked on while analysing data and information to incorporate in this market research report. This Digital Therapeutics market report comprises of thorough analysis of the market structure in addition to the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market under Healthcare industry.

Global Digital Therapeutics Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 198.03 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1,365.70 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 27.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and pro-active government policies to support the improvement and application of digital therapeutics solutions.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in global digital therapeutics market are Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health, Inc., WellDoc, Inc., 2Morrow Inc., Livongo Health, Propeller Health, Fitbit Health Solutions, CANARY HEALTH, Noom, Inc., Medtronic, Biogen, MindSciences, JINTRONIX, Virta Health Corp, and Dthera Sciences.

Market Definition: Global Digital Therapeutics Systems Market

Digital therapeutic is a technology based health solution. This is also known as software-as-a-drug. This system utilizes digital and online health technologies for the treatment of various medical and psychological conditions. This is basically a type of app which helps patients and physicians to constant monitor the health data by modifying patient behavior and provides remote monitoring in order to improve the patients long-term health problems. This is basically a digital system used in the treatment of medical conditions. This is a cost effective solution and also have the potential to improve patient engagement and bring substantial change in patient health. This treatment solution is basically used to help and mange long term medical conditions which include asthma, insomnia, and diabetes.

Segmentation: Global Digital Therapeutics Systems Market

Digital Therapeutics Market : By Product

Pain Management Devices

Rehabilitation Devices

Respiratory Therapy Devices

Insulin Pumps

Digital Therapeutics Market : By Application

Preventive

Treatment/Care

Digital Therapeutics Market : By Sales Channel

Business-to-Consumer (B2C

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Digital Therapeutics Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Digital Therapeutics Market :

In September, 2018, Fitbit has launched Fitbit Care. Fitbit care is a wearable device which provides self-tracking and personalized digital solution to help improve disease management, prevention and wellness. This launch helps in the expansion of the company’s digital therapeutics market

In November, 2017, Propeller Health entered into a strategic partnership with and Express Scripts to provide Propeller’s FDA-cleared digital solution. This will help in strengthening the company position in the digital therapeutics market

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

