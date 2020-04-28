E-Prescribing Market 2020 Growth of CAGR with Focusing on Top Key players like Cerner Corporation, Surescripts, Henry Schein, Allscripts, Athenahealth, IMedX, DrFirst, Emdeon, EClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, Bizmatics

E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a process involving the electronic generation and sending of prescription orders for the convenience of medical practitioners or physicians, allowing them to transmit prescriptions directly from the point of care to a pharmacy. E-prescribing enhances the safety of patients and the quality of care, since there is no manual writing involved and thus there is less probability of prescription errors. In addition, e-prescribing also helps conduct security checks, encapsulate medical lists, and compile the complete historical data of a patient.

It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. E-Prescribing Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

Cerner Corporation

Surescripts

Henry Schein

Allscripts

Athenahealth

IMedX

DrFirst

Emdeon

EClinicalWorks

Practice Fusion

Bizmatics

HealthFusion.



Market by Type

Stand-alone systems

Integrated systems

Market by Application

Hospitals

Office-based physicians

The E-Prescribing market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report

E-Prescribing Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Question Answered in Report.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the E-Prescribing Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the E-Prescribing Market?

What are the E-Prescribing market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in E-Prescribing market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the E-Prescribing market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Overview of the chapters analysing the global E-Prescribing Market in detail: