E-Prescribing Market 2020 Growth of CAGR with Focusing on Top Key players like Cerner Corporation, Surescripts, Henry Schein, Allscripts, Athenahealth, IMedX, DrFirst, Emdeon, EClinicalWorks, Practice Fusion, Bizmatics
E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a process involving the electronic generation and sending of prescription orders for the convenience of medical practitioners or physicians, allowing them to transmit prescriptions directly from the point of care to a pharmacy. E-prescribing enhances the safety of patients and the quality of care, since there is no manual writing involved and thus there is less probability of prescription errors. In addition, e-prescribing also helps conduct security checks, encapsulate medical lists, and compile the complete historical data of a patient.
It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. E-Prescribing Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are
Cerner Corporation
Surescripts
Henry Schein
Allscripts
Athenahealth
IMedX
DrFirst
Emdeon
EClinicalWorks
Practice Fusion
Bizmatics
HealthFusion.
Market by Type
Stand-alone systems
Integrated systems
Market by Application
Hospitals
Office-based physicians
The E-Prescribing market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report
E-Prescribing Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Key Question Answered in Report.
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the E-Prescribing Market?
- What are the different marketing and distribution channels?
- What is the current CAGR of the E-Prescribing Market?
- What are the E-Prescribing market opportunities in front of the market?
- What are the highest competitors in E-Prescribing market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?
- What is the E-Prescribing market size and growth rate in the forecast period?
Overview of the chapters analysing the global E-Prescribing Market in detail:
- Chapter 1 details the information relating to E-Prescribing introduction, Scope of the product, market overview, Market risks, driving forces of the market, etc
- Chapter 2 analyses the top manufacturers of the E-Prescribing Market by sales, revenue etc for the Forecast period 2020 to 2025
- Chapter 3 analyze on the competition landscape amongst the top manufacturers based on sales, revenue, market share etc for the period 2020 to 2025.
- Chapter 4 defines the global E-Prescribing market by regions and their market share, sales, revenue etc for the period 2020 to 2025.
- Chapters 5 to 9 analyse the E-Prescribing regions with E-Prescribing countries based on market share, revenue, sales etc.
- Chapter 10 and 11 contain the knowledge concerning market basis types and application, sales market share, growth rate etc for forecast period 2020 to 2025.
- Chapter 12 focuses on the market forecast for 2020 to 2025 for the E-Prescribing Market by regions, type and application, sales and revenue.
- Chapter 13 to 15 contain the transient details associate to sales channels, suppliers, traders, dealers, research findings and conclusion etc for the E-Prescribing Market.