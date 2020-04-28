Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market May Set New Growth Story with Microsoft, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., Cognivue, Gestsure Technologies Ltd., Elliptic Laboratories A/S,., Cognitec Systems GmbH, North Inc. and More

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ESPROS Photonics, Microsoft, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., Cognivue, Gestsure Technologies Ltd., Elliptic Laboratories A/S,., Cognitec Systems GmbH, North Inc. and More.

Global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is to register a healthy CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period to 2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to easy adoption due to low technical complexity and increasing digitalization. Gesture control features in automobiles and smart phones are in high demand.

Top Major Market Competitors:

ESPROS Photonics, Microsoft, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., Cognivue, Gestsure Technologies Ltd., Elliptic Laboratories A/S,., Cognitec Systems GmbH, North Inc., Crossmatch, Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., XYZ Interactive, pmdtechnologies ag, OBLONG INDUSTRIES, INC, MetaSensor Inc., GESTURE RESEARCH, PointGrab Inc., OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG and More

Market Drivers:

Easily adopted by end-users due to low technical complexity is driving the growth of the market

Digitization is increasing across the country which is boosting the market growth

Demand for gesture recognition is escalating in smartphones an automobiles is contributing to the growth of the market

Advancement of technology in digital electronics is a driving the market growth

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Chapter Details of Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Landscape

Part 04: Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Sizing

Part 05: Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

