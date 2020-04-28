Global Wound Dressings Market Leading Countries, Growth, Drivers, Risks, Opportunities, Forecast & Top Vendors Analysis 2026|KCI Licensing, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Alliqua.com (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), ConvaTec Inc. (UK)

Wound Dressings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.49 billion to an estimated value of USD 14.81 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Some of the major players operating in global wound dressings market are KCI Licensing, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Alliqua.com (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), ConvaTec Inc. (UK), Coloplast Pty Ltd (Australia), Medtronic (Ireland), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Derma Sciences Inc. (US), Hollister Incorporated (US), MiMedx (US), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), Human Biosciences (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Systagenix (US), Genzyme Corporation (US) and Beiersdorf AG (Germany) among others..

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Smith and Nephew launched a single use NPWT device, PICO 7 in Europe which will help in attracting the hard to heal patients.

In 2016, Organogenesis launched a wound care medical device, PuraPly which is composed of a collagen sheet coated with 0.1% polyhexmethylenebiguanide hydrochloride, covers a wide range of acute and chronic wounds including pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers has named one of the “Top 10 Innovations in Podiatry”. It will capture a significant amount of global wound dressings market

Segmentation: Global Wound Dressings Market

By Product

Advanced Wound Dressings

Foam dressings

Hydrocolloids

Hydrofiber

Film dressings

Alginates

Collagen dressings

Hydrogels dressings

Wound contact layers

Super absorbent dressings

Traditional Wound Dressings

Surgical tapes

Anti-infective dressings

Dry dressings.

By Type

Anti-microbial

Non Anti-microbial

By Wound Type

Surgical wounds

Burns

Diabetic foot ulcers

Pressure ulcers

Venous ulcers

Trauma

Chronic wounds

By End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers.

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

