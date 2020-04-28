Glucose Sensors Market 2020-2026 Unbelievable Growth || Leading Players are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ypsomed, Mannkind Coroporation;
With the adoption of highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most advanced technology, this Glucose Sensors market research report has been generated. It also vigilantly utilizes established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis during its formation. All possible efforts have been embarked on while analysing data and information to incorporate in this market research report. This Glucose Sensors market report comprises of thorough analysis of the market structure in addition to the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market under Healthcare industry. Global glucose sensors market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 19.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to increasing cases of diabetes, and rising awareness, increasing geriatric population and increasing use of CGM devices.
Some of the major players operating in global glucose sensors market are AstraZeneca, BD, Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Sanofi, Smiths Group plc., Wockhardt Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, Nipro, InjexUK, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ypsomed, Mannkind Coroporation, Arkray, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dexcom, Inc., Sannuo biosensor Ltd. and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. among others. Market Definition: Global Glucose Sensors Market Glucose sensors are compressed analytical device or an element, integrating a biological or biologically derivative sensitive recognition section combined with physiochemical transducer. These sensors are important for oral glucose lowering medication or insulin treatment to deliver data of glucose concentrations in body. These sensors are pretty effective in monitoring the glucose level in human body. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, diabetes caused 4 million deaths in which around 425 million adults were living with diabetes and this number will rise to 629 million by 2045. The number of adults with diabetes who are living in low- and middle-income countries is around 79%. Large numbers of people suffering from diabetes are in between 40 and 59 years of age. Segmentation: Global Glucose Sensors Market Glucose Sensor Market : By Product
- Invasive Glucose Monitoring
- Non Invasive Glucose Monitoring
- Lab Based Glucose Monitoring
- Self-Glucose Monitoring
- Photo Acoustic Spectroscopy
- Optical Coherence Tomography
- Polarimetry
- Fluorescence
- MIR Spectroscopy
- NIR Spectroscopy
- Impedance Spectroscopy
- Skin Suction Blister Technique
- Sonophoresis
- Reverse Iontophoresis
- Sensors
- Transmitters & Receivers
- Integrated Insulin Pumps
Market Drivers : Global Glucose Sensors Market
- Rising number of diabetes patients is driving the market growth
- Increase in research and development investments is accelerating the market growth
- Accurate and precise data of the sensor is acting as a catalyst in market growth
- Growing healthcare expenditure is increasing the market growth
- Growing geriatric population is enhancing the market growth
- Strict rules and high cost of the sensors is hampering the market growth
- Emerging Economies is hindering the market growth
- In June 2019, Nemaura Medical has received European approval to use needleless continuous glucose monitor on diabetic patients. This monitor was named as sugarBEAT. This device is paired with a smartphone app displaying glucose readings every five minutes. This approval would present a convenient alternate to the traditional methods used to monitor blood glucose to the patients
- In March 2018, Medtronic plc announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Guardian Connect continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system. It is the first smart standalone CGM system which assists people with diabetes to protect them from high and low glucose events. This system would encourage people using multiple daily injections to control their diabetes
- In June 2019, Nemaura Medical has received European approval to use needleless continuous glucose monitor on diabetic patients. This monitor was named as sugarBEAT. This device is paired with a smartphone app displaying glucose readings every five minutes. This approval would present a convenient alternate to the traditional methods used to monitor blood glucose to the patients
- In March 2018, Medtronic plc announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Guardian Connect continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system. It is the first smart standalone CGM system which assists people with diabetes to protect them from high and low glucose events. This system would encourage people using multiple daily injections to control their diabetes