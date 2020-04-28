Human Growth Hormone Market 2020 Insights, Information, Segmentation, Opportunities, Historical Research, Analysis and Forecasting 2025
Growth hormone (GH), also known as somatotropin (or as human growth hormone in its human form), is a peptide hormone that stimulates growth, cell reproduction, and cell regeneration in humans and other animals. It is thus important in human development. It is a type of mitogen which is specific only to certain kinds of cells. Growth hormone is a 191-amino acid, single-chain polypeptide that is synthesized, stored, and secreted by somatotropic cells within the lateral wings of the anterior pituitary gland.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are
Novo Nordisk
Pfizer
Eli Lilly
Merck Serono
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
GeneScience Pharmaceuticals
Ipsen
LG Life Sciences
Sandoz International
Anhui Anke Biotechnology
Market by Type
Powder
Solvent
Market by Application
Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD)
Turner Syndrome
Chronic Renal Insufficiency
Prader Willi Syndrome
Small for Gestational Age
SHOX Deficiency
Others
The Human Growth Hormone market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report
Human Growth Hormone Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
