Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Scope, Segmentation, Assessment and Opportunities by Forecast 2017-2025

The expanded use of neo-sourcing will drive the development prospects for the worldwide RPO market in the inevitable years. Neo-sourcing is its mix outsourcing and BPO and a development of BPO models offered by outsourcing organizations. Additionally, the market is seeing a developing number of business process reconciliation and the coming of mechanical answers for lessen costs and enhance efficiency and advancements. A portion of the central point in charge of the developing inclination for neo-sourcing in different associations is the change in business and advancement, which is a consequence of the joined administration of back-office operations and innovation for process re-designing.

Moreover, the advantages of this innovation incorporate process advancement, cost lessening, access to the best worldwide practices, enhanced profitability, expanded worker confidence, and decreased process duration.

A portion of the main considerations in charge of the developing reception of RPO in North America is taken a toll diminishment, overseeing consistence, more noteworthy arrangement amongst HR and business, and access to innovation. Likewise, the market is expected to witness advance development because of its extension in nations like South America, Brazil, and Argentina as far as multi-nation recruitment process outsourcing (MCRPO) contract bargains. Besides, the process and execution of HR capacities have turned out to be quicker because of developing number of recruitments occurring through portable applications in the U.S. staffing framework.

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market: Overview

Previously, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) was perceived as a way of offloading certain non-core, high-cost, and time-consuming tasks of the human resource department. These days, however, RPO activities are considered as a necessity for the effective management of efficient human resources more than just an agenda made to bring down cost and time invested in the process of recruitment. The increased realization about the vast benefits of outsourcing recruitment process, including the more refined results owing to vast volumes of data that dedicated RPO providers easily provide and usage of automated tools for effective talent management, is leading to the increased adoption of RPO services.

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market: Trends and Opportunities

Over the next few years, thriving industries such as information technology, hospitality, telecommunication, manufacturing, construction, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare, especially across developing economies, will be the key driving force of the global RPO market. Companies across these industries will resort to RPO services to focus more on their core competencies to be able to stay ahead of competition. Moreover, the increased adoption of web-based and cloud services and solutions has helped streamline RPO models, which, in turn, has contributed to the overall development of the market over the years.

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market: Market Potential

In an emerging economy such as India, wherein industries such as IT, telecommunication, and BFSI rank among the top across the world, RPO services are beginning to show their presence across these as well as an increasing number of other mammoth sized industries. Recently, leading automaker Tata Motors, financial services company Citigroup, and IT giants such as Honeywell, Mahindra, Wipro, and L&T Technology Services have decided to outsource their talent acquisition processes. In an increasing number of cases, companies in the country are progressively strengthening their focus on the implementation of the model, disbanding internal recruitment teams, and relying on third party recruitment specialists with larger talent acquisition bandwidth.

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market: Geographical Overview

From a geographical viewpoint, the recruitment process outsourcing market has been examined in the report for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the North America market is expected to account for a massive share in the market throughout the report’s forecast period. The region is home to a large number of key players and has a well-established industrial sector. The market across Europe is primarily driven by the rising demand for RPO activities in countries featuring strong industrial establishments, such as Germany, France, the U.K., and Netherlands.

In the next few years, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as one of the most promising regional markets for RPO activities owing to the rising number of small- and medium-sized companies and the increased focus of multinational organizations on expanding their presence in emerging countries such as China and India. Improving economic conditions and a rising pool of graduates and post graduates in the region is also contributing to the overall development of the market.

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies in the market are increasing their focus on expanding their geographical presence, providing technologically advanced offerings through effective resource management software tools, and adopting cost-competitive and flexible operational models based on cloud computing. The market is intensely competitive and is expected to become further competitive owing to the rise in number of domestic players.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Zyoin, Seven Step RPO, Randstad Holding Company, Pinstripe Inc., Kelly Outsourcing and Consulting Group, Futurestep, Pontoon Solutions, Argus Recruitment Solutions, TalentFusion, Accolo Inc., Manpower Group Solutions, The Rightthing, and Alexander Mann Solutions.

