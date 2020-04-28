Trade Surveillance Market May Set New Growth Story with ACA Compliance Group Holdings, LLC, Scila AB, CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY, Trapets AB, Abel Noser Holdings LLC, Crisil Limited, and More

A comprehensive Study accomplished by DBMR, on both global and regional sales of Trade Surveillance Marketwhich provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities to 2026. The study is a mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. Trade Surveillance Market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Trade Surveillance Market key players Involved in the study are Software AG, FIS, SIA S.P.A., Celent, ACA Compliance Group Holdings, LLC, Scila AB, CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY, Trapets AB, Abel Noser Holdings LLC, Crisil Limited, Cognizant, IPC System, Inc. and More.

Global trade surveillance market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period to 2026.

Get Sample Report PDF + All Related Graphs & Charts at

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-trade-surveillance-market

Global Trade Surveillance Market, By Components (solution, services),Deployment Model (Cloud, On Premises, Hybrid), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMES)), Vertical (Capital Markets, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Top Major Market Competitors:

Software AG, FIS, SIA S.P.A., Celent, ACA Compliance Group Holdings, LLC, Scila AB, CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY, Trapets AB, Abel Noser Holdings LLC, Crisil Limited, Cognizant, IPC System, Inc., Aquis Technologies, OneMarketData, B-next, IBM, Accenture, Nasdaq, Inc., and others.

Product Launch:

In December, IBM launched a financial service V1.0 which is used to supply the cognitive and holistic solution so that all trading related activities can be monitored with great efficiency and accuracy.

In November, Crisil Limited launched a unit linked insurance product, which is beneficial in providing premium all location and policy administration.

In November, Accenture has formed a strategic alliance with Quantexa, which will be beneficial in providing artificial intelligence solutions, anti-money laundering and credit risk and customer insight.

In October, Nasdaq, Inc. launched a trade surveillance which is used for monitoring the dark pools. It also offers proactive approach to surveillance of dark trading.

Inquiry Before Buying at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-trade-surveillance-market

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Trade Surveillance Market in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Chapter Details of Trade Surveillance Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Trade Surveillance Market Landscape

Part 04: Trade Surveillance Market Sizing

Part 05: Trade Surveillance Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Click to view the full report toc, figure and tables at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-trade-surveillance-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]