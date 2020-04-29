Connected Logistics Market is set for a Potential Growth Worldwide

Connected Logistics Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Connected Logistics Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Connected Logistics market may see a growth rate of 7.34% and would reach the market size of USD39.8 billion by 2024.

Connected logistics can be defined as a set of devices, joints or assembly of different technologies that are interdependent and used in key logistics processes to make it more customer-centric, increase its transparency and efficiency, that is done by sharing data, information, and facts with the supply chain partners. Connected logistics helps in redefining the schedule and speeding up the process, hence sharing Information in the business world can be done efficiently and effectively.

Get Free PDF Sample Pages Of Connected Logistics Market Report: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/462-global-connected-logistics-market

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

AT&T (United States), Eurotech S.P.A. (Italy), IBM Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Sap Se (Germany), Infosys Limited (India), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Orbcomm Inc. (United States) and Cloud Logistics (United States)

Market Drivers

Fast and rising adoption of IoT in various domains

Rising demands for faster operations

Technological advancement like Big data and analytics platform

Increasing number of smart cities

Market Trend

Implementation of IoT in supply chain management (SCM) system

Rapid advancement in cloud computing

Adoption of sensor based technologies

Restraints

changing government standards

Opportunities

Increment in count of high-tech vehicles

Revolution in mobile technologies

Requirement for logistics transparency

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Connected Logistics Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The regional analysis of Global Connected Logistics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

For Early Buyers | Get Up to 20% Discount on This Premium Report: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/462-global-connected-logistics-market

Market Segment

by Type (Device Management, Application Management, Connectivity Management), Application (Retail, Oil & Energy and Gas, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverage, Chemical, Others), Transportation Mode (Roadway, Railway, Airway, Seaway), Service (Professional Service, Consulting service, Integration and deployment, Support and maintenance, Managed Service), Software (Asset Management, Remote asset tracking, Predictive asset management and monitoring, Warehouse IoT, Warehouse management system, Warehouse control system, Building Automation system, Security, Network Management, Data Management, Streaming Analytics)

The Global Connected Logistics Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.

Table of Content

Global Connected Logistics Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Connected Logistics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Connected Logistics Market Forecast

Get More Information & Customization: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/462-global-connected-logistics-market

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]