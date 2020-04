Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Is Thriving Globally With Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona., Zimmer Biomet., Danaher Corporation, AVINENT Implant System

A DBMR team makes use of simple language and easy to understand statistical images to provide thorough information and in-depth data on the industry and Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the market have been taken into consideration here. The report also shares gross margin, market share, attractiveness index, and value and volume growth of all of the segments studied by the analysts. The report provides players with crucial information and suggests result-oriented tactics to gain a competitive edge in the worldwide market. Important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are analysed and mentioned in the Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market research report.

Market Analysis:

Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 10.02 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in dental implants and prosthetics market are Institut Straumann AG (Straumann) (Switzerland), Dentsply Sirona. (US), Zimmer Biomet. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), AVINENT Implant System (Spain), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea), DIO Implant (South Korea), Merz Dental GmbH (Germany), Bicon, LLC (US), SHOFU DENTAL (Japan), Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland), and Southern Implant (South Africa) Straumann (Switzerland), Dentium CO. (South Korea) ,Neobiotech LTD CO. (South Korea), Kyocera Medical (Japan), Keystone Dental (US), Dyna Dental (The Netherlands), B & B Dental (US), BEGO (Germany)

Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market By Material (Titanium, Zirconium, PFM, All Ceramics), Stage (Two Stage, Single Stage), Connectors (External Hexagonal), Price (Premium Implants, Value Implants, Discounted Implants), Design (Tapered Dental Implants, Parallel-Walled Dental Implant) , Product Type (Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, Veneers, Inlays & Onlays Crowns, Bridges, Dentures, Abutments), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global dental implants and prosthetics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental implants and prosthetics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, AVINENT has launched AURORA complete titanium structures into the market, it is a revolutionary product in 3D printing applied to the dental prosthetics sector and aesthetic solutions

In January 2015, Merz Pharma has entered into an agreement to sell Merz Dental to the Japanese dental materials and equipment manufacturer SHOFU by this agreement Merz is going to enter in Japanese market this will inhance Merz

Market Definition: Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market

Dental implants, also known as endosseous fixtures, are artificial roots that look like a tooth or teeth. These substitutes for missing teeth are placed into the jaw to support restorations. Dental implants provide a strong foundation and are an ideal option for people who have lost a tooth or teeth. Prosthetic dentistry involves the diagnosis and treatment of infected teeth as well as the reconstruction of missing teeth with the use of crowns, bridges, implants, and dentures.

According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, 3 million people in America have dental implants and approximately 500,000 more get them every year. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

There Is an increase in dental diseases implant which is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is rise in dental tourism in emerging markets due to increase in dental disease.

Market Restraints

High amount of costing and limited reimbursements in dental implants is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

There is a high risk of tooth loss in dental implants which is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market report effectively provides required features of the global market for the population and for the business looking people for mergers & acquisitions, making investments, new vendors or concerned in searching for the appreciated global market research facilities. It offers sample on the size, offer, and development rate of the market. The Dental Implants and Prosthetics report provides the complete structure and fundamental overview of the industry market.

Segmentation: Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market

By Material

Titanium

Zirconium

PFM

All Ceramics

By Stage

wo Stage

Single Stage

By Connectors

External Hexagonal

By Product Type

Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics,

Veneers

Inlays & Onlays

Crowns

Bridges

Dentures

Abutments

By Price

Premium Implants

Value Implants

Discounted Implants

By Design

Tapered Dental Implants

Parallel-Walled Dental Implants

Market Segmentation:-

To comprehend Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Dental Implants and Prosthetics market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

