Forging Market Astonishing Growth : Arconic, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings,Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, ThyssenKrupp, Bharat Forge Limited, HHI Forging

The Global Forging Market report analyzes and presents an overview of ‘Forging – Global Market Outlook (2020-2026)’ is a professional analysis, Forging Market drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations and in-depth research & with a focus on the current state of the global Forging Market industry.

Global Forging Market is accounted for $67886.39 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $110575.16 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Forging for global market growing demand for ferrous metals, strong demand for high-strength metal components and cost effective method of metal forming are some key factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as increasing usage of casting or stamping process, rising demand for plastics as a substitute and environmental rules & regulations are hampering the market growth. Moreover, use of renewable source of energy for forging provides huge growth opportunities for the market.

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN GLOBAL FORGING MARKET INCLUDE

• Arconic Inc.

• American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings

• Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• Bharat Forge Limited

• HHI Forging

• Patriot Forge

• Ellwood Group

• Scot Forge

• Sumitomo

• Sypris Solutions

• FRISA

Forging refers to a process of shaping the material by applying compressive force manually by forging machines or with the use of power hammers. These forged parts include bolts, connecting rods, turbine shafts, crane hooks, hand tools, gears, and other components used in machine manufacturing. Forging process can be carried out on materials in either cold or hot state.

Forging Market Types Covered:

• Rotary Forging

• Closed Die Forging

• Upset Forging

• Open Die Forging

• Precision Die Forging

• Seamless Forging

• Roll Forging

• Other Types

Forging Market Products Covered:

• Impression Die

• Open Die

• Aluminum Precision

• Rolled Rings

Forging Market Applications Covered:

• Oil and Gas Industry

• Aerospace Industry

• Automotive Industry

• Power Generation

• Wind

• Construction

• Mining

• Ordnance

• Agriculture

• Other Applications

Forging Market Raw materials Covered:

• Zirconium

• Magnesium

• Beryllium

• Bronze

• Copper

• Aluminum

• Titanium

• Stainless Steel

• Brass

• Other Raw Materials

Amongst end user, automotive segment commanded considerable market share during the predicted period. Low fuel rates and interest rates are the factors growth of automotive industry of the forging market. By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the maximum market share during the estimated period. Due to development in infrastructure, improvement in automotive and construction industries in the developing economies and recognition of the emerging country such as India as the manufacturing hub is propelling the growth of forging market in this region.

