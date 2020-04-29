Global 5G Market 2020 by Demand, Services, Investment, Market Dynamics, Gross Margin, End-Users and Opportunities Analysis till 2025
The Report takes stock of the 5G Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the 5G market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3189783
5G networks are the next generation of mobile internet connectivity, offering faster speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices than ever before.
The major factors expected to drive the 5G services market growth are the rising demand for reliable and ultra-low latency connectivity services and increasing use of connected IoT devices.
In 2018, the global 5G market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global 5G status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T
Airtel
BT
China Mobile
China Telecom
Deutsche Telekom
du
Korea Telecom
Sprint
Saudi Telecom
SK Telecom
Telstra
Vodafone
Verizon
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
mMTC and URLLC
eMBB
FWA
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart Cities
Connected Factories
Smart Buildings
Connected Vehicles
Connected Healthcare
Connected Retail
Smart Utilities
Broadband
Voice
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 5G status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 5G development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 5G are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-5g-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global 5G Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 mMTC and URLLC
1.4.3 eMBB
1.4.4 FWA
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 5G Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Smart Cities
1.5.3 Connected Factories
1.5.4 Smart Buildings
1.5.5 Connected Vehicles
1.5.6 Connected Healthcare
1.5.7 Connected Retail
1.5.8 Smart Utilities
1.5.9 Broadband
1.5.10 Voice
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 5G Market Size
2.2 5G Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 5G Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 5G Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 5G Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global 5G Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global 5G Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global 5G Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 5G Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players 5G Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into 5G Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global 5G Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global 5G Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States 5G Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 5G Key Players in United States
5.3 United States 5G Market Size by Type
5.4 United States 5G Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe 5G Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 5G Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe 5G Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe 5G Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China 5G Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 5G Key Players in China
7.3 China 5G Market Size by Type
7.4 China 5G Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan 5G Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 5G Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan 5G Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan 5G Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia 5G Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 5G Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia 5G Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia 5G Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India 5G Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 5G Key Players in India
10.3 India 5G Market Size by Type
10.4 India 5G Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America 5G Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 5G Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America 5G Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America 5G Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 AT&T
12.1.1 AT&T Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 5G Introduction
12.1.4 AT&T Revenue in 5G Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.2 Airtel
12.2.1 Airtel Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 5G Introduction
12.2.4 Airtel Revenue in 5G Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Airtel Recent Development
12.3 BT
12.3.1 BT Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 5G Introduction
12.3.4 BT Revenue in 5G Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 BT Recent Development
12.4 China Mobile
12.4.1 China Mobile Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 5G Introduction
12.4.4 China Mobile Revenue in 5G Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 China Mobile Recent Development
12.5 China Telecom
12.5.1 China Telecom Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 5G Introduction
12.5.4 China Telecom Revenue in 5G Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 China Telecom Recent Development
12.6 Deutsche Telekom
12.6.1 Deutsche Telekom Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 5G Introduction
12.6.4 Deutsche Telekom Revenue in 5G Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Deutsche Telekom Recent Development
12.7 du
12.7.1 du Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 5G Introduction
12.7.4 du Revenue in 5G Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 du Recent Development
12.8 Korea Telecom
12.8.1 Korea Telecom Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 5G Introduction
12.8.4 Korea Telecom Revenue in 5G Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Korea Telecom Recent Development
12.9 Sprint
12.9.1 Sprint Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 5G Introduction
12.9.4 Sprint Revenue in 5G Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Sprint Recent Development
12.10 Saudi Telecom
12.10.1 Saudi Telecom Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 5G Introduction
12.10.4 Saudi Telecom Revenue in 5G Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Saudi Telecom Recent Development
12.11 SK Telecom
12.12 Telstra
12.13 Vodafone
12.14 Verizon
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3189783
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155