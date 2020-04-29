Global 5G Market 2020 by Demand, Services, Investment, Market Dynamics, Gross Margin, End-Users and Opportunities Analysis till 2025

The Report takes stock of the 5G Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the 5G market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

5G networks are the next generation of mobile internet connectivity, offering faster speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices than ever before.

The major factors expected to drive the 5G services market growth are the rising demand for reliable and ultra-low latency connectivity services and increasing use of connected IoT devices.

In 2018, the global 5G market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 5G status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 5G development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Airtel

BT

China Mobile

China Telecom

Deutsche Telekom

du

Korea Telecom

Sprint

Saudi Telecom

SK Telecom

Telstra

Vodafone

Verizon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

mMTC and URLLC

eMBB

FWA

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart Cities

Connected Factories

Smart Buildings

Connected Vehicles

Connected Healthcare

Connected Retail

Smart Utilities

Broadband

Voice

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 5G status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 5G development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 5G are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

