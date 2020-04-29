GLOBAL AUGMENTED REALITY MARKET: 2019 INDUSTRY OUTLOOK, COMPREHENSIVE INSIGHTS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2026

Global augmented reality market is expected to rise to an estimated value of 91.01 billion witnessing a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising demand for AR in e-commerce and healthcare, rising investments and the increasing availability of cloud-based services.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global augmented reality market are Google, Microsoft, PTC, Wikitude GmbH, DAQRI, Magic Leap, Inc., Zugara, Inc., Upskill, MAXST Co., Ltd., Atheer, Inc, Pristine Inc., Marxent, Inglobe Technologies, Ultrahaptics Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Catchoom Technologies S L, Sony Mobile Communications Inc., Apple Inc., Meta View, Inc., Infinity Augmented Reality Ltd., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., SMARTsurg., Dynabook Americas, Inc., RealWear, Inc., VUZIX and Epson America, Inc. amongst others.

Global Augmented Reality Market By Type (Marker-Based Augmented Reality, Marker-Less Augmented Reality), Technology (Monitor-Based Technology, Near-Eye-Based Technology), Offering (Hardware, Software), Device Type (Augmented Reality Devices, Head-Up Display, Handheld Device), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Augmented Reality Market

Augmented reality (AR) is the merger of the real-world environment that enhances the components of the real world by merging it with the computer generated or virtual perceived information, display, sound and text. Augmented reality uses the existing real time environment and adds on new sound, effects, and graphics to enhance the effect and user experience.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand and use of smartphones would drive the demand for augmented reality market

Growth of digitalization and increased demand for 3D imaging in the healthcare industry boosts the demand for AR in healthcare

Rising smartphone penetration, the launch of 4G networks, and growing popularity of e-commerce

Technological advancements in the field of IoT, AI and cloud based services

Rising investments by companies in the AR market coupled with their rising interests accelerates the growth

Market Restraints:

Variations in infrastructure quality across the globe hinders the growth of this market

Lack of complete freedom in usage of AR in smartphones and other miniature devices due to their operating capacity

The navigation reliability of AR in application is affected due to the limited user interface

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Apple acquired Akonia Holographics, a company that manufactures lenses and frames for augmented reality smart glasses. These lenses wold provide a higher resolution and wider view of images. With this acquisition, other competitors would also dive into the use of AR; therefore the entire market for AR would expand exponentially in the forecasted period.

In March 2018, PTC launched Creo AR Design Share solution, which facilitates designer and engineering of products by utilizing AR in designing and development of their products. Creo allows for companies to instantly design their product, share the design and link with employees and engineers anywhere around the globe. It enables designers to showcase their product on a full scale and in-real context, such that the product is brought to life which help companies save on their energy, time, money and resources. With such new and varied application of AR in product designing, the AR market is estimated to witness a healthy growth rate in the forecasted period.

Competitive Analysis:

Global augmented reality market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of augmented reality market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Region-based analysis of the Global Augmented Reality Market Industry market:

The Global Augmented Reality Market Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia.

