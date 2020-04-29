Global Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market 2020 by Industry Size-Share, Various Applications, Key Companies, Statistics, Strategies, Business Opportunities & Future Growth 2025

The Report takes stock of the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Border Gateway Protocols is a routing protocol that facilitates transferring of data or information across host or gateways; the host can be in same or different autonomous systems. Border Gateway Protocol is a kind of Path vector that maintains routes of various host/gateways and assist in routing decision making.

Rapid urbanization and raising usage of internet are coupled together to increase the demand for secure information transferring protocols, which is anticipated to be the major drivers for the market growth. For communicating purpose, companies are developing efficient IT infrastructure, this is one of the crucial factor for the development of the industry. On the other hand, complexity in installation of routing devices as well as high maintenance cost may act as a restraint for the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) market.

With emerging utility of smart devices over the recent years, number of connections to a particular network has risen. Technological advancement and changing lifestyles has encouraged consumers to use internet anywhere and anytime through various, resulting into higher usage of internet. Increase usage of internet is working as opportunity to expand the demand of routing devices .In the recent past, wireless network providers have been focused on covering the large public access areas, therefore to facilitate the demand IT infrastructure is required, which is directly influencing the growth of the industry.

In 2018, the global Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Aaya

Huawei

Polycom

Aruba

Dell

Alcatel-Lucent

Riverbed

Arista

Palo Alto Network

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Interior Border Gateway Protocol (IBGP)

Exterior Border Gateway Protocol (EBGP)

Market segment by Application, split into

Education

BFSI

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Energy

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Public Sector & Utilities

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Interior Border Gateway Protocol (IBGP)

1.4.3 Exterior Border Gateway Protocol (EBGP)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Education

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Telecom and IT

1.5.6 Energy

1.5.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.8 Public Sector & Utilities

1.5.9 Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size

2.2 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Key Players in China

7.3 China Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Key Players in India

10.3 India Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Aaya

12.2.1 Aaya Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Introduction

12.2.4 Aaya Revenue in Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Aaya Recent Development

12.3 Huawei

12.3.1 Huawei Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Introduction

12.3.4 Huawei Revenue in Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.4 Polycom

12.4.1 Polycom Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Introduction

12.4.4 Polycom Revenue in Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Polycom Recent Development

12.5 Aruba

12.5.1 Aruba Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Introduction

12.5.4 Aruba Revenue in Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Aruba Recent Development

12.6 Dell

12.6.1 Dell Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Introduction

12.6.4 Dell Revenue in Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Dell Recent Development

12.7 Alcatel-Lucent

12.7.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Introduction

12.7.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.8 Riverbed

12.8.1 Riverbed Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Introduction

12.8.4 Riverbed Revenue in Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Riverbed Recent Development

12.9 Arista

12.9.1 Arista Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Introduction

12.9.4 Arista Revenue in Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Arista Recent Development

12.10 Palo Alto Network

12.10.1 Palo Alto Network Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Introduction

12.10.4 Palo Alto Network Revenue in Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Palo Alto Network Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

