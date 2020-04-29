Global Conference Room Solutions Market 2020 by Technology, Advancement, Services, Key Solution, Industry-Statistics & Business Opportunities to 2025
The Report takes stock of the Conference Room Solutions Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Conference Room Solutions market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
A conference hall, conference room, or meeting room is a room provided for singular events such as business conferences and meetings. It is commonly found at large hotels and convention centers though many other establishments, including even hospitals. Sometimes other rooms are modified for large conferences such as arenas or concert halls. Aircraft have been fitted out with conference rooms.
Media an entertainment segment is the third largest segment from a market share perspective and is poised to register a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The segment is estimated at about US$ 51 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach a market valuation of more than US$ 205 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2025).
In 2018, the global Conference Room Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Conference Room Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Conference Room Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
Microsoft
ZOOM
Adobe
West
LogMein
Polycom
Vidyo
BlueJeans Network
PGi
Huawei
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Transportation and Logistics
Manufacturing
Retail and Consumer Goods
IT and Telecom
Media and Entertainment
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Conference Room Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Conference Room Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Conference Room Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Conference Room Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Conference Room Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 Retail and Consumer Goods
1.5.6 IT and Telecom
1.5.7 Media and Entertainment
1.5.8 Government
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Conference Room Solutions Market Size
2.2 Conference Room Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Conference Room Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Conference Room Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Conference Room Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Conference Room Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Conference Room Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Conference Room Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Conference Room Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Conference Room Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Conference Room Solutions Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Conference Room Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Conference Room Solutions Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Conference Room Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Conference Room Solutions Key Players in China
7.3 China Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Type
7.4 China Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Conference Room Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Conference Room Solutions Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Conference Room Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Conference Room Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Conference Room Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Conference Room Solutions Key Players in India
10.3 India Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Type
10.4 India Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Conference Room Solutions Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Conference Room Solutions Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Conference Room Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco
12.1.1 Cisco Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Conference Room Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Conference Room Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Conference Room Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Conference Room Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 ZOOM
12.3.1 ZOOM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Conference Room Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 ZOOM Revenue in Conference Room Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 ZOOM Recent Development
12.4 Adobe
12.4.1 Adobe Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Conference Room Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Adobe Revenue in Conference Room Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Adobe Recent Development
12.5 Google
12.5.1 Google Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Conference Room Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 Google Revenue in Conference Room Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Google Recent Development
12.6 West
12.6.1 West Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Conference Room Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 West Revenue in Conference Room Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 West Recent Development
12.7 LogMein
12.7.1 LogMein Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Conference Room Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 LogMein Revenue in Conference Room Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 LogMein Recent Development
12.8 Polycom
12.8.1 Polycom Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Conference Room Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 Polycom Revenue in Conference Room Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Polycom Recent Development
12.9 Vidyo
12.9.1 Vidyo Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Conference Room Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 Vidyo Revenue in Conference Room Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Vidyo Recent Development
12.10 BlueJeans Network
12.10.1 BlueJeans Network Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Conference Room Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 BlueJeans Network Revenue in Conference Room Solutions Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 BlueJeans Network Recent Development
12.11 PGi
12.12 Huawei
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
