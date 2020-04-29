Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2020, Report Types, Applications, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2025
The Report takes stock of the Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a file-level computer data storage server connected to a computer network providing data access to a heterogeneous group of clients.
NAS systems contain one or more hard disk drives, often arranged into logical, redundant storage containers or RAID.
In 2018, the global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Western Digital
Netgear
Synology
QNAP Systems
Asustor
Buffalo
ZyXEL Communications
Thecus Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
1-Bay
2-Bays
4-Bays
5-Bays
6-Bays
Above 6 Bays
Market segment by Application, split into
Home
Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 1-Bay
1.4.3 2-Bays
1.4.4 4-Bays
1.4.5 5-Bays
1.4.6 6-Bays
1.4.7 Above Chapter Six: Bays
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Home
1.5.3 Business
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size
2.2 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players in China
7.3 China Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players in India
10.3 India Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Western Digital
12.1.1 Western Digital Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction
12.1.4 Western Digital Revenue in Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Western Digital Recent Development
12.2 Netgear
12.2.1 Netgear Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction
12.2.4 Netgear Revenue in Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Netgear Recent Development
12.3 Synology
12.3.1 Synology Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction
12.3.4 Synology Revenue in Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Synology Recent Development
12.4 QNAP Systems
12.4.1 QNAP Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction
12.4.4 QNAP Systems Revenue in Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 QNAP Systems Recent Development
12.5 Asustor
12.5.1 Asustor Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction
12.5.4 Asustor Revenue in Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Asustor Recent Development
12.6 Buffalo
12.6.1 Buffalo Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction
12.6.4 Buffalo Revenue in Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Buffalo Recent Development
12.7 ZyXEL Communications
12.7.1 ZyXEL Communications Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction
12.7.4 ZyXEL Communications Revenue in Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 ZyXEL Communications Recent Development
12.8 Thecus Technology
12.8.1 Thecus Technology Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction
12.8.4 Thecus Technology Revenue in Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Thecus Technology Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
