Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market 2020 by Research with Industry Size, Growth, Company Analysis, Forecast
The Report takes stock of the Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Data Center Interconnect Platforms market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Exceptional rise in internet traffic with a dynamic migration to cloud-based services is forcing content service, network services providers, and internet service providers to enhance the connectivity of data centers. Thus, vendors of data centers are focused on building an optimized data centers interconnect (DCI) infrastructure, which is scalable, efficient, and secure. DCI is an emerging optical technology design that connects two or more than two data centers.
Data center has become an important part of organizations and almost every industry dealing in the technology media sector is using it or has its own data center. DCI is a comprehensive real-time solution that helps in connectivity, data storage, and offers quick access to a huge database. It is a more cost-effective solution than the traditional data center, which witnessed high demand around five years ago.
In 2018, the global Data Center Interconnect Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Center Interconnect Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Interconnect Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ADVA Optical Networking
Avaya
Ciena Corporation
Cisco Systems
Coriant
Dell
Fujitsu
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Infinera Corporation
Juniper Networks
Nokia Corporation
VMware
ZTE Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solutions
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Communication
Government & Public Sector
Banking and Finance
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Retail & E-Commerce
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Center Interconnect Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Center Interconnect Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Interconnect Platforms are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Solutions
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Communication
1.5.3 Government & Public Sector
1.5.4 Banking and Finance
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Media & Entertainment
1.5.7 Retail & E-Commerce
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size
2.2 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Data Center Interconnect Platforms Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Key Players in China
7.3 China Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Type
7.4 China Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Key Players in India
10.3 India Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Type
10.4 India Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 ADVA Optical Networking
12.1.1 ADVA Optical Networking Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Introduction
12.1.4 ADVA Optical Networking Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ADVA Optical Networking Recent Development
12.2 Avaya
12.2.1 Avaya Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Introduction
12.2.4 Avaya Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Avaya Recent Development
12.3 Ciena Corporation
12.3.1 Ciena Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Introduction
12.3.4 Ciena Corporation Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Ciena Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Cisco Systems
12.4.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Introduction
12.4.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.5 Coriant
12.5.1 Coriant Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Introduction
12.5.4 Coriant Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Coriant Recent Development
12.6 Dell
12.6.1 Dell Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Introduction
12.6.4 Dell Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Dell Recent Development
12.7 Fujitsu
12.7.1 Fujitsu Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Introduction
12.7.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
12.8 Huawei Technologies
12.8.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Introduction
12.8.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development
12.9 IBM
12.9.1 IBM Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Introduction
12.9.4 IBM Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 IBM Recent Development
12.10 Infinera Corporation
12.10.1 Infinera Corporation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Data Center Interconnect Platforms Introduction
12.10.4 Infinera Corporation Revenue in Data Center Interconnect Platforms Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Infinera Corporation Recent Development
12.11 Juniper Networks
12.12 Nokia Corporation
12.13 VMware
12.14 ZTE Corporation
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
