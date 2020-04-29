Global Data Centre Fabric Market 2020 by Services, Key Players, Industry Size-Share, Business Growth Opportunities, Regional-Analysis, Challenges and Forecast 2025

The Report takes stock of the Data Centre Fabric Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Data Centre Fabric market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Data centre fabric also termed as unified fabric is an architecture in which the set of nodes and links are connected to each other, which looks like a fabric collectively. In a network, this fabric altogether connects thousands of storage devices and servers.

This architecture ensures that every connected device is only a single hop away from the other device. This helps in supporting the data centers by decreasing the switching time and multiple hops between the devices. Reducing the number of hops increases the efficiency of the data centre.

In 2018, the global Data Centre Fabric market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Centre Fabric status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Centre Fabric development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Huawei

Juniper

Cisco

Avaya

Arista Networs

HP

Extreme Networks

Dell

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Switching

Routing

Network Security

Management Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking & Financial Services

High tech Industries

Insurance Industry

Retail

Government

Education and Health Sectors

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Centre Fabric status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Centre Fabric development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Centre Fabric are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Centre Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Storage Area Network (SAN)

1.4.3 Switching

1.4.4 Routing

1.4.5 Network Security

1.4.6 Management Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Centre Fabric Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Banking & Financial Services

1.5.3 High tech Industries

1.5.4 Insurance Industry

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Government

1.5.7 Education and Health Sectors

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Centre Fabric Market Size

2.2 Data Centre Fabric Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Data Centre Fabric Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Data Centre Fabric Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Data Centre Fabric Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Data Centre Fabric Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Data Centre Fabric Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Centre Fabric Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Centre Fabric Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Data Centre Fabric Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Data Centre Fabric Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Data Centre Fabric Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Data Centre Fabric Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Data Centre Fabric Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Data Centre Fabric Key Players in China

7.3 China Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Type

7.4 China Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Data Centre Fabric Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Data Centre Fabric Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Data Centre Fabric Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Data Centre Fabric Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Data Centre Fabric Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Data Centre Fabric Key Players in India

10.3 India Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Type

10.4 India Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Data Centre Fabric Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Data Centre Fabric Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Data Centre Fabric Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Huawei

12.1.1 Huawei Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Data Centre Fabric Introduction

12.1.4 Huawei Revenue in Data Centre Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.2 Juniper

12.2.1 Juniper Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Data Centre Fabric Introduction

12.2.4 Juniper Revenue in Data Centre Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Juniper Recent Development

12.3 Cisco

12.3.1 Cisco Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Data Centre Fabric Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Revenue in Data Centre Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.4 Avaya

12.4.1 Avaya Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Data Centre Fabric Introduction

12.4.4 Avaya Revenue in Data Centre Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Avaya Recent Development

12.5 Arista Networs

12.5.1 Arista Networs Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Data Centre Fabric Introduction

12.5.4 Arista Networs Revenue in Data Centre Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Arista Networs Recent Development

12.6 HP

12.6.1 HP Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Data Centre Fabric Introduction

12.6.4 HP Revenue in Data Centre Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 HP Recent Development

12.7 Extreme Networks

12.7.1 Extreme Networks Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Data Centre Fabric Introduction

12.7.4 Extreme Networks Revenue in Data Centre Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development

12.8 Dell

12.8.1 Dell Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Data Centre Fabric Introduction

12.8.4 Dell Revenue in Data Centre Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Dell Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

