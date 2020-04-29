Global Data Centre Fabric Market 2020 by Services, Key Players, Industry Size-Share, Business Growth Opportunities, Regional-Analysis, Challenges and Forecast 2025
The Report takes stock of the Data Centre Fabric Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Data Centre Fabric market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Data centre fabric also termed as unified fabric is an architecture in which the set of nodes and links are connected to each other, which looks like a fabric collectively. In a network, this fabric altogether connects thousands of storage devices and servers.
This architecture ensures that every connected device is only a single hop away from the other device. This helps in supporting the data centers by decreasing the switching time and multiple hops between the devices. Reducing the number of hops increases the efficiency of the data centre.
In 2018, the global Data Centre Fabric market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Centre Fabric status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Centre Fabric development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Huawei
Juniper
Cisco
Avaya
Arista Networs
HP
Extreme Networks
Dell
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Storage Area Network (SAN)
Switching
Routing
Network Security
Management Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking & Financial Services
High tech Industries
Insurance Industry
Retail
Government
Education and Health Sectors
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Centre Fabric status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Centre Fabric development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Centre Fabric are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
