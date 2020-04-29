Global Data Classification Market Will Experience A Marvelous Growth | Noticeable Players are Google, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Forcepoint, Microsoft

Due to the potential of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in generating market research reports, they are preferred by the businesses and hence also used while making this Data Classification report. To structure such a world-class report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions, and the latest technology have been used. As today’s businesses demand the market research analysis to a great extent before taking any verdict about the products, choosing such a market research report is essential for the businesses. DBMR team is committed to present you the market research report that is promising and the way in which you foresee.

Global Data Classification Market is driven by increasing need for managing big data, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 541.23 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3364.79 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 25.66% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Industry Competitors: Data Classification Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in data classification market are Google, IBM, Amazon Web Services, BOLDON JAMES, Covata Limited, DATAGUISE, Digital Guardian, Forcepoint, Clearswift, GTB Technologies, Inc., Informatica, Innovative Routines International (IRI), Inc., Janusnet Pty Limited, Microsoft, MinerEye, Netwrix Corporation, OpenText Corp., PKWARE, Inc.

Revealing the Competitive scenario

Key Segmentation: Data Classification Market

By Component (Solutions, Services), Methodology (Content-Based Classification, Context-Based Classification, User-Based Classification), Application (Access Control, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Web, Mobile and Email Protection, Centralized Management), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defence, Education, Telecom , Media and Entertainment, Others),

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising concern for data security of huge data volume as the cybercrime related to data breach has been increased globally.

Stringent rules & regulations related to data needs to be followed by the organization which drives the demand for this particular market.

Key Points of this Report:

The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis

The report covers North America and country-wise market of Data Classification

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing Data Classification capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided

The report indicates a wealth of information on Data Classification manufacturer

Data Classification market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included

Any other user’s requirements which is feasible for us

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, For expanding the data security capability, Integrated Classification had been added to automated data protection platform by PKWARE

In April 2018, Seclore data classification had been launched by Seclore which has expanded its applicability to delivery of integrated data-centric security.

