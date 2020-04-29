Global Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market 2020 by Principles, Top Manufacturers, End Users, Drivers, Growth & Forecast 2025

The Report takes stock of the Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Gesture Recognition in Automotive market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Gesture recognition is the ability of a device to identify and respond to different gestures, such as movement of hands, fingers, arms, head, or the entire body, of an individual.

Driver safety regulations by various governments have boosted the adoption of automotive gesture recognition systems due to provision of benefits such as improved maneuvering control, compatibility of vehicle’s electronic systems and drivability. However, high cost of integration and complexity may limit their adoption, hampering the automotive gesture recognition market growth. Manufacturers are investing heavily for upgrading the existing gesture recognition technology with advanced sensors, resulting in increased costs, further posing a threat to the industry growth.

Passenger cars will dominate the automotive gesture recognition market, generating a demand for over 32 million units over the forecast timeframe. Rising demand from infotainment, navigation and multimedia features in the vehicles will stimulate the industry penetration. Surging demand for medium and high-end passenger vehicle across the globe along with shifting customer preference towards highly advanced variants in given vehicle range will further boost the automotive gesture recognition market from passenger cars. Heavy commercial vehicle manufacturers are less likely to adopt these systems owing to less proximity of vehicles in public utilities.

Europe is anticipated to dominate the automotive gesture recognition market, crossing USD 6 billion over the next eight years. High penetration of the premium cars such as BMW 5 and 7 series across the region is expected to primarily support the regional dominance. Established automotive industry with substantial vehicle production is likely to further propel the revenue generation. North America automotive gesture recognition market will exhibit more than 40% CAGR from 2017 to 2024 owing to rising demand for these systems across the region. This high demand is credited to rising R&D investments by OEMs and shifting consumer preference towards advanced vehicle features.

In 2018, the global Gesture Recognition in Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Gesture Recognition in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gesture Recognition in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cognivue

Harman

Microsoft

Softkinetic

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Touch Based Systems

Touchless Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Multimedia/Navigation/Infotainment

Door/Window

Sunroof

AC Blower

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Gesture Recognition in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Gesture Recognition in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gesture Recognition in Automotive are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Touch Based Systems

1.4.3 Touchless Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Multimedia/Navigation/Infotainment

1.5.3 Door/Window

1.5.4 Sunroof

1.5.5 AC Blower

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size

2.2 Gesture Recognition in Automotive Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Gesture Recognition in Automotive Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Gesture Recognition in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Gesture Recognition in Automotive Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Gesture Recognition in Automotive Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Gesture Recognition in Automotive Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Gesture Recognition in Automotive Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Gesture Recognition in Automotive Key Players in China

7.3 China Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Type

7.4 China Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Gesture Recognition in Automotive Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Gesture Recognition in Automotive Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Gesture Recognition in Automotive Key Players in India

10.3 India Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Type

10.4 India Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Gesture Recognition in Automotive Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Gesture Recognition in Automotive Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cognivue

12.1.1 Cognivue Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Gesture Recognition in Automotive Introduction

12.1.4 Cognivue Revenue in Gesture Recognition in Automotive Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cognivue Recent Development

12.2 Harman

12.2.1 Harman Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Gesture Recognition in Automotive Introduction

12.2.4 Harman Revenue in Gesture Recognition in Automotive Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Harman Recent Development

12.3 Microsoft

12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Gesture Recognition in Automotive Introduction

12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Gesture Recognition in Automotive Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.4 Softkinetic

12.4.1 Softkinetic Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Gesture Recognition in Automotive Introduction

12.4.4 Softkinetic Revenue in Gesture Recognition in Automotive Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Softkinetic Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

