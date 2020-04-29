Global GSM Antenna Market 2020, Report User-Demand, Application, Emerging-Growth, Top Trends and Competitive Strategies till 2025

The Report takes stock of the GSM Antenna Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the GSM Antenna market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Antennas are specialized transducers that convert RF wave fields into alternating current (AC) or vice-versa. There are two basic types of antennas, a receiving antenna, which intercepts RF energy and delivers AC to electronic equipment, and the transmitting antenna, which absorbs AC from electronic equipment and generates an RF field. Similarly, like any wireless communication system, mobile communication is also dependent on GSM antennas. GSM services are in constant need of custom antenna designers to help them keep up with customer demand and to introduce new innovations and functions to the marketplace.

The constant changes in GSM technologies will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the global GSM antenna market during the forecast period. The constant changes in GSM technologies will drive the GSM antenna market during the forecast period. Antennas must be replaced to support the newest GSM systems to meet their spectrum and frequency necessities. This will increase the need for upgradation of new technologies every five to seven years and the GSM antennas will witness increased demand to meet different consumer requirements. Also, with the forthcoming 5G technology in 2019, the sale of GSM antennas will increase in the market. These continuous changes in GSM technology is a solid driver for the GSM antenna market.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the GSM antenna market throughout the forecast period. High penetration of internet-enabled devices, rise in mobile data traffic, and increasing availability of faster internet connections will drive the GSM antenna market in the Americas.

In 2018, the global GSM Antenna market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global GSM Antenna status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the GSM Antenna development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Comba Telecom

KATHREIN-Werke

Laird

Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF)

Cobham Wireless

CommScope

Bird Technologies

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

ZTE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2G

2G/3G

3G

LTE

5G

Market segment by Application, split into

Smartphone

Dumbphones

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global GSM Antenna status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the GSM Antenna development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GSM Antenna are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

