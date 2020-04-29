Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market 2020 by Top-Companies, Types, Industry Size-Share, Future-Scope, Demand, Applications and Business Growth Opportunities 2025
The Report takes stock of the Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
In 2018, the global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
NLP Technologies.
NEC Corporation
Apple, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Dolbey Systems
IBM Corporation
NetBase Solutions, Inc.
SAS Institute Inc.
Verint Systems, Inc.
eContext
Linguamatics Ltd.
Artificial Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Machine Translation
Information Extraction
Automatic Summarization
Text and Voice Processing
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Machine Translation
1.4.3 Information Extraction
1.4.4 Automatic Summarization
1.4.5 Text and Voice Processing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospital
1.5.3 Clinic
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size
2.2 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Key Players in China
7.3 China Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Key Players in India
10.3 India Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 NLP Technologies.
12.1.1 NLP Technologies. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Introduction
12.1.4 NLP Technologies. Revenue in Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 NLP Technologies. Recent Development
12.2 NEC Corporation
12.2.1 NEC Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Introduction
12.2.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Apple, Inc.
12.3.1 Apple, Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Introduction
12.3.4 Apple, Inc. Revenue in Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Apple, Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft Corporation
12.4.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Dolbey Systems
12.5.1 Dolbey Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Introduction
12.5.4 Dolbey Systems Revenue in Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Dolbey Systems Recent Development
12.6 IBM Corporation
12.6.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Introduction
12.6.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.7 NetBase Solutions, Inc.
12.7.1 NetBase Solutions, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Introduction
12.7.4 NetBase Solutions, Inc. Revenue in Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 NetBase Solutions, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 SAS Institute Inc.
12.8.1 SAS Institute Inc. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Introduction
12.8.4 SAS Institute Inc. Revenue in Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 SAS Institute Inc. Recent Development
12.9 Verint Systems, Inc.
12.9.1 Verint Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Introduction
12.9.4 Verint Systems, Inc. Revenue in Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Verint Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.10 eContext
12.10.1 eContext Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Introduction
12.10.4 eContext Revenue in Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 eContext Recent Development
12.11 Linguamatics Ltd.
12.12 Artificial Solutions
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
