Global Industrial Automation Market 2020 by In-Depth Research, Current Trends, Technologies, Future-Scope, Top Players Analysis and Business Growth Opportunities 2025
The Report takes stock of the Industrial Automation Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Industrial Automation market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Industrial automation is the use of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technologies for handling different processes and machineries in an industry to replace a human being.
Europe held the giant share in the overall market in 2017. followed by Asia Pacific. Analysts anticipate this trend to continue over the coming years.
Asia Pacific is also projected to offer several opportunities to the industrial automation market, especially in the measurement and instrumentation, and pulp and paper segments. Currently, the largest industrial automation market lies in Germany, a nation that is anticipated to maintain the leading position during the forecast period. The demand for industrial automations is forecast to rise rapidly in the Asia Pacific and the Europe regions.
In 2018, the global Industrial Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Industrial Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Adept
Bosch
Emerson Electric
FANUC
General Electric
Honeywell
Kuka
Mitsubishi Electric
Rockwell
Schneider Electric
Toshiba
Voith
Yaskawa Electric
Yokogawa Electric
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Routers
Machine Vision Systems
Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)
Plant Asset Management
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
Programmable Logic Control Systems (PLC)
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive and Transportation
Chemical
Energy and Power System
Food
Environment and Building Technologies
Oil and Gas
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Automation are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Industrial Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Routers
1.4.3 Machine Vision Systems
1.4.4 Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)
1.4.5 Plant Asset Management
1.4.6 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
1.4.7 Programmable Logic Control Systems (PLC)
1.4.8 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
1.4.9 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Industrial Automation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive and Transportation
1.5.3 Chemical
1.5.4 Energy and Power System
1.5.5 Food
1.5.6 Environment and Building Technologies
1.5.7 Oil and Gas
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Industrial Automation Market Size
2.2 Industrial Automation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Industrial Automation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Industrial Automation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Industrial Automation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Industrial Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Industrial Automation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Industrial Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Industrial Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Industrial Automation Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Automation Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Industrial Automation Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Industrial Automation Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Industrial Automation Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Industrial Automation Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Industrial Automation Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Industrial Automation Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Industrial Automation Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Industrial Automation Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Industrial Automation Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Industrial Automation Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Industrial Automation Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Industrial Automation Key Players in China
7.3 China Industrial Automation Market Size by Type
7.4 China Industrial Automation Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Industrial Automation Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Industrial Automation Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Industrial Automation Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Industrial Automation Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Automation Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Industrial Automation Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Automation Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Automation Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Industrial Automation Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Industrial Automation Key Players in India
10.3 India Industrial Automation Market Size by Type
10.4 India Industrial Automation Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Industrial Automation Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Industrial Automation Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Industrial Automation Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Industrial Automation Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Industrial Automation Introduction
12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Industrial Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ABB Recent Development
12.2 Adept
12.2.1 Adept Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Industrial Automation Introduction
12.2.4 Adept Revenue in Industrial Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Adept Recent Development
12.3 Bosch
12.3.1 Bosch Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Industrial Automation Introduction
12.3.4 Bosch Revenue in Industrial Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Bosch Recent Development
12.4 Emerson Electric
12.4.1 Emerson Electric Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Industrial Automation Introduction
12.4.4 Emerson Electric Revenue in Industrial Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development
12.5 FANUC
12.5.1 FANUC Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Industrial Automation Introduction
12.5.4 FANUC Revenue in Industrial Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 FANUC Recent Development
12.6 General Electric
12.6.1 General Electric Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Industrial Automation Introduction
12.6.4 General Electric Revenue in Industrial Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 General Electric Recent Development
12.7 Honeywell
12.7.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Industrial Automation Introduction
12.7.4 Honeywell Revenue in Industrial Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.8 Kuka
12.8.1 Kuka Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Industrial Automation Introduction
12.8.4 Kuka Revenue in Industrial Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Kuka Recent Development
12.9 Mitsubishi Electric
12.9.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Industrial Automation Introduction
12.9.4 Mitsubishi Electric Revenue in Industrial Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development
12.10 Rockwell
12.10.1 Rockwell Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Industrial Automation Introduction
12.10.4 Rockwell Revenue in Industrial Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Rockwell Recent Development
12.11 Schneider Electric
12.12 Toshiba
12.13 Voith
12.14 Yaskawa Electric
12.15 Yokogawa Electric
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
