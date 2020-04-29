Global Industrial Automation Market 2020 by In-Depth Research, Current Trends, Technologies, Future-Scope, Top Players Analysis and Business Growth Opportunities 2025

The Report takes stock of the Industrial Automation Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Industrial Automation market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, such as computers or robots, and information technologies for handling different processes and machineries in an industry to replace a human being.

Europe held the giant share in the overall market in 2017. followed by Asia Pacific. Analysts anticipate this trend to continue over the coming years.

Asia Pacific is also projected to offer several opportunities to the industrial automation market, especially in the measurement and instrumentation, and pulp and paper segments. Currently, the largest industrial automation market lies in Germany, a nation that is anticipated to maintain the leading position during the forecast period. The demand for industrial automations is forecast to rise rapidly in the Asia Pacific and the Europe regions.

In 2018, the global Industrial Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Adept

Bosch

Emerson Electric

FANUC

General Electric

Honeywell

Kuka

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell

Schneider Electric

Toshiba

Voith

Yaskawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Routers

Machine Vision Systems

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Plant Asset Management

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Programmable Logic Control Systems (PLC)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive and Transportation

Chemical

Energy and Power System

Food

Environment and Building Technologies

Oil and Gas

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

