Global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market 2020 by Type of Services, Demand, Emerging Technologies, Industry-Statistics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Industrial Control System (ICS) Security market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3250615

ICS security are used to protect industrial control systems which are operated in various fields such as electrical, oil & gas, chemical, pharmaceutical and manufacturing. This security system monitors and controls the overall industrial environment. The security system includes infrastructure which is networked with the communication technologies. Security systems monitor the events and devices by having in-built IT systems that manage the adjustments in industrial operations.

The driving force behind the growth in industrial control system (ICS) security market include growth in adoption of cyber security technology in order to prevent the organization and individual from threats. The ICS security identifies and prevents the attacker from acquiring control over the system. The advantage of using this system is that adopting the use of IT networks provides flexibility and scalability. The drawback of using ICS security is that if the basic network security is not handled properly then there is a possibility of attacker to acquire control over the system.

In 2018, the global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security market size was 11300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 17700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Control System (ICS) Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Honeywell

Juniper

Siemens

Rockwell

Tofino Security

Trend Micro

Check Point Software Technologies

ABB

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SCADA

DCS

PLC

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy & Power

Manufacturing

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Control System (ICS) Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Control System (ICS) Security are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-industrial-control-system-ics-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 SCADA

1.4.3 DCS

1.4.4 PLC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Energy & Power

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Transportation

1.5.5 Oil & Gas

1.5.6 Food & Beverages

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size

2.2 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Key Players in China

7.3 China Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Type

7.4 China Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Key Players in India

10.3 India Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Type

10.4 India Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco

12.1.1 Cisco Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.2 Honeywell

12.2.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Introduction

12.2.4 Honeywell Revenue in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.3 Juniper

12.3.1 Juniper Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Introduction

12.3.4 Juniper Revenue in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Juniper Recent Development

12.4 Siemens

12.4.1 Siemens Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Introduction

12.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.5 Rockwell

12.5.1 Rockwell Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Introduction

12.5.4 Rockwell Revenue in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Rockwell Recent Development

12.6 Tofino Security

12.6.1 Tofino Security Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Introduction

12.6.4 Tofino Security Revenue in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Tofino Security Recent Development

12.7 Trend Micro

12.7.1 Trend Micro Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Introduction

12.7.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Trend Micro Recent Development

12.8 Check Point Software Technologies

12.8.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Introduction

12.8.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development

12.9 ABB

12.9.1 ABB Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Introduction

12.9.4 ABB Revenue in Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 ABB Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3250615

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155