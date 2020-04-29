Global Industrial PROFIBUS Market 2020, Report Revenue, Techniques, Costs, Products, Services, Demand, Trends and Investment Opportunities to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Industrial PROFIBUS Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Industrial PROFIBUS market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

PROFIBUS (Process Field Bus) is a standard for fieldbus communication in automation technology. The history of PROFIBUS goes back to a publicly promoted plan for an association which started in Germany in 1986 and for which 21 companies and institutes devised a master project plan called “fieldbus”. The goal was to implement and spread the use of a bit-serial field bus based on the basic requirements of the field device interfaces.

There are two variations of PROFIBUS in use today; the most commonly used PROFIBUS DP, and the lesser used, application specific, PROFIBUS PA: PROFIBUS DP (Decentralised Peripherals) is used to operate sensors and actuators via a centralised controller in production (factory) automation applications. The many standard diagnostic options, in particular, are focused on here. PROFIBUS PA (Process Automation) is used to monitor measuring equipment via a process control system in process automation applications. This variant is designed for use in explosion/hazardous areas (Ex-zone 0 and 1). The Physical Layer (i.e. the cable) conforms to IEC 61158-2, which allows power to be delivered over the bus to field instruments, while limiting current flows so that explosive conditions are not created, even if a malfunction occurs.

In 2018, the global Industrial PROFIBUS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial PROFIBUS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial PROFIBUS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Texas Instruments

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PROFIBUS PA

PROFIBUS DP

PROFIdrive

PROFIsafe

Market segment by Application, split into

Power industry

Data center

Oil and gas industry

Automotive industry

Factory Automation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial PROFIBUS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial PROFIBUS development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial PROFIBUS are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

