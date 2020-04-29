Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market 2020 by Industry-Size, Growth, Components, Solutions, High Trends, Economic Impact, Top Competitors and Industry Verticals till 2025
The Report takes stock of the Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
The intelligent railway transport system facilitates the use of information technology for managing the services provided by the railways. The railway relies on the radio network and the GPS system for effective implementation of intelligent transport system. The intelligent railway transport system market is majorly driven by its ability of providing high security for the passengers and the high service quality to the customers. The market will also grow with the increase in adoptions of internet of things technology in the railway system. The increasing trend of internet services is contributing in the growth of intelligent railway transport system market. The increasing use of rail transport among all modes of transportation has created an effective and timely management of services among others such as scheduling of trains. Whereas, the increased need for adoption of intelligent transport system in railways has made this possible and hence has increased the customer experience and security. The ability of the systems to regulate the road traffic near railway track signals is also fostering the growth of this market. The ability of the system to provide real time information about the arrival and departure of train and the platform number at the display screen of the platform is also driving the growth of this market.
In 2018, the global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Indra Sistemas
Alstom
Alcatel-Lucent
Bombardier
Hitachi
Cisco
Siemens
International Business Machines
General Electric
Ansaldo Signalling and Transportation Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Rail Sensors
Smart Cards
Video Surveillance Cameras
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Information System (PIS)
Advanced Security Management System
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Rail Sensors
1.4.3 Smart Cards
1.4.4 Video Surveillance Cameras
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Passenger Information System (PIS)
1.5.3 Advanced Security Management System
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size
2.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Key Players in China
7.3 China Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Key Players in India
10.3 India Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction
12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ABB Recent Development
12.2 Indra Sistemas
12.2.1 Indra Sistemas Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction
12.2.4 Indra Sistemas Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Indra Sistemas Recent Development
12.3 Alstom
12.3.1 Alstom Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction
12.3.4 Alstom Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Alstom Recent Development
12.4 Alcatel-Lucent
12.4.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction
12.4.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
12.5 Bombardier
12.5.1 Bombardier Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction
12.5.4 Bombardier Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Bombardier Recent Development
12.6 Hitachi
12.6.1 Hitachi Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction
12.6.4 Hitachi Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development
12.7 Cisco
12.7.1 Cisco Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction
12.7.4 Cisco Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.8 Siemens
12.8.1 Siemens Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction
12.8.4 Siemens Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.9 International Business Machines
12.9.1 International Business Machines Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction
12.9.4 International Business Machines Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 International Business Machines Recent Development
12.10 General Electric
12.10.1 General Electric Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction
12.10.4 General Electric Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 General Electric Recent Development
12.11 Ansaldo Signalling and Transportation Systems
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
