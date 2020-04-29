Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market 2020 by Industry-Size, Growth, Components, Solutions, High Trends, Economic Impact, Top Competitors and Industry Verticals till 2025

The Report takes stock of the Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

The intelligent railway transport system facilitates the use of information technology for managing the services provided by the railways. The railway relies on the radio network and the GPS system for effective implementation of intelligent transport system. The intelligent railway transport system market is majorly driven by its ability of providing high security for the passengers and the high service quality to the customers. The market will also grow with the increase in adoptions of internet of things technology in the railway system. The increasing trend of internet services is contributing in the growth of intelligent railway transport system market. The increasing use of rail transport among all modes of transportation has created an effective and timely management of services among others such as scheduling of trains. Whereas, the increased need for adoption of intelligent transport system in railways has made this possible and hence has increased the customer experience and security. The ability of the systems to regulate the road traffic near railway track signals is also fostering the growth of this market. The ability of the system to provide real time information about the arrival and departure of train and the platform number at the display screen of the platform is also driving the growth of this market.

In 2018, the global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Indra Sistemas

Alstom

Alcatel-Lucent

Bombardier

Hitachi

Cisco

Siemens

International Business Machines

General Electric

Ansaldo Signalling and Transportation Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rail Sensors

Smart Cards

Video Surveillance Cameras

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Information System (PIS)

Advanced Security Management System

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Rail Sensors

1.4.3 Smart Cards

1.4.4 Video Surveillance Cameras

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Passenger Information System (PIS)

1.5.3 Advanced Security Management System

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size

2.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Key Players in China

7.3 China Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Key Players in India

10.3 India Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 Indra Sistemas

12.2.1 Indra Sistemas Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction

12.2.4 Indra Sistemas Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Indra Sistemas Recent Development

12.3 Alstom

12.3.1 Alstom Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction

12.3.4 Alstom Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Alstom Recent Development

12.4 Alcatel-Lucent

12.4.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction

12.4.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.5 Bombardier

12.5.1 Bombardier Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction

12.5.4 Bombardier Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Bombardier Recent Development

12.6 Hitachi

12.6.1 Hitachi Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction

12.6.4 Hitachi Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.7 Cisco

12.7.1 Cisco Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction

12.7.4 Cisco Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.8 Siemens

12.8.1 Siemens Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction

12.8.4 Siemens Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.9 International Business Machines

12.9.1 International Business Machines Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction

12.9.4 International Business Machines Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 International Business Machines Recent Development

12.10 General Electric

12.10.1 General Electric Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Introduction

12.10.4 General Electric Revenue in Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.11 Ansaldo Signalling and Transportation Systems

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

