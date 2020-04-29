Global IP PBX Market 2020, Report Services, Type, Technology, Application, Company Profiles and Investment Opportunities to 2025

The Report takes stock of the IP PBX Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the IP PBX market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

An IP PBX is a private branch exchange (telephone switching system within an enterprise) that switches calls between VoIP (voice over Internet Protocol or IP) users on local lines while allowing all users to share a certain number of external phone lines.

In 2018, the global IP PBX market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IP PBX status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IP PBX development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Avaya

Asterisk

3CX

Huawei

Ericsson

Alcatel

Sangoma

ShoreTel

Welltech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SIP Phones

VoIP Phones

IP PBX Servers

VoIP Gateway

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IP PBX are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IP PBX Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 SIP Phones

1.4.3 VoIP Phones

1.4.4 IP PBX Servers

1.4.5 VoIP Gateway

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IP PBX Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Enterprise

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 IP PBX Market Size

2.2 IP PBX Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IP PBX Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 IP PBX Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IP PBX Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global IP PBX Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global IP PBX Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global IP PBX Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 IP PBX Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IP PBX Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IP PBX Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global IP PBX Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global IP PBX Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States IP PBX Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 IP PBX Key Players in United States

5.3 United States IP PBX Market Size by Type

5.4 United States IP PBX Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe IP PBX Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 IP PBX Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe IP PBX Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe IP PBX Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China IP PBX Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 IP PBX Key Players in China

7.3 China IP PBX Market Size by Type

7.4 China IP PBX Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan IP PBX Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 IP PBX Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan IP PBX Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan IP PBX Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia IP PBX Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 IP PBX Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia IP PBX Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia IP PBX Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India IP PBX Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 IP PBX Key Players in India

10.3 India IP PBX Market Size by Type

10.4 India IP PBX Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America IP PBX Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 IP PBX Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America IP PBX Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America IP PBX Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco

12.1.1 Cisco Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IP PBX Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in IP PBX Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.2 Avaya

12.2.1 Avaya Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IP PBX Introduction

12.2.4 Avaya Revenue in IP PBX Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Avaya Recent Development

12.3 Asterisk

12.3.1 Asterisk Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IP PBX Introduction

12.3.4 Asterisk Revenue in IP PBX Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Asterisk Recent Development

12.4 3CX

12.4.1 3CX Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IP PBX Introduction

12.4.4 3CX Revenue in IP PBX Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 3CX Recent Development

12.5 Huawei

12.5.1 Huawei Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IP PBX Introduction

12.5.4 Huawei Revenue in IP PBX Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.6 Ericsson

12.6.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 IP PBX Introduction

12.6.4 Ericsson Revenue in IP PBX Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.7 Alcatel

12.7.1 Alcatel Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 IP PBX Introduction

12.7.4 Alcatel Revenue in IP PBX Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Alcatel Recent Development

12.8 Sangoma

12.8.1 Sangoma Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 IP PBX Introduction

12.8.4 Sangoma Revenue in IP PBX Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Sangoma Recent Development

12.9 ShoreTel

12.9.1 ShoreTel Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 IP PBX Introduction

12.9.4 ShoreTel Revenue in IP PBX Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 ShoreTel Recent Development

12.10 Welltech

12.10.1 Welltech Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 IP PBX Introduction

12.10.4 Welltech Revenue in IP PBX Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Welltech Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

