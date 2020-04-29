Global Man-Portable Communication System Market 2020, Report Size, Share, Demand, Latest Trends, Emerging-Technologies, Investment-Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Man-Portable Communication System Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Man-Portable Communication System market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2597253

A man-portable communication system is an easily movable or handheld communication device used for on-site and tactical defense communications.

One of the drivers of the market is the introduction of MNVR program.

In 2018, the global Man-Portable Communication System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Man-Portable Communication System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Man-Portable Communication System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

General Dynamics

Harris

L-3 Communications

Rockwell Collins

Thales

BAE Systems

Cobham

Leonardo

Raytheon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Land

Airborne

Naval

Market segment by Application, split into

SATCOM

Homeland Security

Commercial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Man-Portable Communication System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Man-Portable Communication System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Man-Portable Communication System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-man-portable-communication-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Man-Portable Communication System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Land

1.4.3 Airborne

1.4.4 Naval

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Man-Portable Communication System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SATCOM

1.5.3 Homeland Security

1.5.4 Commercial

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Man-Portable Communication System Market Size

2.2 Man-Portable Communication System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Man-Portable Communication System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Man-Portable Communication System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Man-Portable Communication System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Man-Portable Communication System Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Man-Portable Communication System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Man-Portable Communication System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Man-Portable Communication System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Man-Portable Communication System Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Man-Portable Communication System Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Man-Portable Communication System Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Man-Portable Communication System Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Man-Portable Communication System Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Man-Portable Communication System Key Players in China

7.3 China Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Type

7.4 China Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Man-Portable Communication System Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Man-Portable Communication System Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Man-Portable Communication System Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Man-Portable Communication System Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Man-Portable Communication System Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Man-Portable Communication System Key Players in India

10.3 India Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Type

10.4 India Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Man-Portable Communication System Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Man-Portable Communication System Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Man-Portable Communication System Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 General Dynamics

12.1.1 General Dynamics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.1.4 General Dynamics Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

12.2 Harris

12.2.1 Harris Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.2.4 Harris Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Harris Recent Development

12.3 L-Chapter Three: Communications

12.3.1 L-Chapter Three: Communications Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.3.4 L-Chapter Three: Communications Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 L-Chapter Three: Communications Recent Development

12.4 Rockwell Collins

12.4.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.4.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development

12.5 Thales

12.5.1 Thales Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.5.4 Thales Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Thales Recent Development

12.6 BAE Systems

12.6.1 BAE Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.6.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

12.7 Cobham

12.7.1 Cobham Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.7.4 Cobham Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Cobham Recent Development

12.8 Leonardo

12.8.1 Leonardo Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.8.4 Leonardo Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Leonardo Recent Development

12.9 Raytheon

12.9.1 Raytheon Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Man-Portable Communication System Introduction

12.9.4 Raytheon Revenue in Man-Portable Communication System Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Raytheon Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2597253

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155