Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market CURRENT TRENDS AND GROWTH ANALYSIS OUTLOOK TO 2026: Medtronic, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Abbott, Applied Biomedical, LLC

Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 34.66 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 66.57 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising number of surgeries among the aging population.

Key Market Competitors: Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the minimally invasive surgical instruments market are Medtronic (Ireland), Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (US), Stryker (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Abbott (US), Applied Biomedical, LLC. (USA), California Resources Corporation (US), Microline Surgical (Japan), Zimmer Biomet (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), HOYA Corporation (japan), Applied Medical Resources Corporation (US), Aesculap, Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg, Novatract Surgical Inc. (US), REMA Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Given Imagin Ltd. (US), and among others.

Market Definition: Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS) are less traumatic than conventional open surgeries. Surgeries which are performed with conventional laparoscopic instruments be traumatic and complex. Minimally invasive laparoscopic cameras are inserted through small incisions and specialized small instruments are used to perform these operations. The healing process is less painful and patients can recover at a faster rate after these surgeries.

According to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), people aged 65 years and above constituted approximately 11.4% of the population in 2013, and the count is estimated to increase by approximately 20% by 2050.

Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market By Products (Handheld Instruments{Stents, Graspers, Retractors/Elevators, Dilators, Forceps and Spatulas, Sutures, Others}, Inflation Systems{Balloons, Balloon Inflation Devices, Other Inflation Systems}, Cutter Instruments {Rasps, Trocars, Other Cutter Instruments}, Guiding Devices{Guiding Catheters, Guidewires}, Electrosurgical Devices {Electrosurgical Generators, Electrosurgical Instruments, Electrocautery Devices}, Auxiliary Instruments {Cannulas, Staplers, Clamps, Closures}), Applications(Cardiothoracic Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery , Orthopedic Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Cosmetic/Bariatric Surgery, Vascular Surgery , Urological Surgery , Others), End User (Private Hospitals and Surgical Clinics, Government Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

This Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments research report uncovers different industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. What is more, this market research report covers a comprehensive study of the product specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross capacity and production. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods are used wherever applicable, while generating this report. Market segmentation analysis carried out in this Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments report with respect to product type, applications, and geography is very helpful in taking any verdict about the products.

Competitive Analysis: Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

Global minimally invasive surgical instruments market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of minimally invasive surgical instruments market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, Johnson & Johnson announced to acquire Abbott Medical Optics (AMO). This acquisition includes ophthalmic products in three areas of patient care: laser refractive surgery, consumer eye health and cataract surgery.

In November 2016, Boston Scientific acquired urology and gynaecology portfolio of Distal Access, LLC, which is known for minimally invasive medical devices.

