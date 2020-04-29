Global Near Field Communication Market 2020 by Competitive Analysis, Demand, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Rate and Forecast 2025

The Report takes stock of the Near Field Communication Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Near Field Communication market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Near-field communication also known as near-field wireless communication, is a short-range, high-frequency wireless communication technology that allows non-contact point-to-point data transmission and exchange of data between electronic devices.

The retail industry is one of the most prominent applications of the market owing to the growth of mobile commerce and cashless transactions worldwide.

In 2018, the global Near Field Communication market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Near Field Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Near Field Communication development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom

Stmicroelectronics

Mediatek

Gemalto

Huawei Technologies

Inside Secure

Samsung Electronics

Texas Instruments

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Card Emulation

Reader Emulation

Peer-to-peer

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Transportation

Automotive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Near Field Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Near Field Communication development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Near Field Communication are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Near Field Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Card Emulation

1.4.3 Reader Emulation

1.4.4 Peer-to-peer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Near Field Communication Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Near Field Communication Market Size

2.2 Near Field Communication Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Near Field Communication Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Near Field Communication Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Near Field Communication Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Near Field Communication Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Near Field Communication Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Near Field Communication Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Near Field Communication Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Near Field Communication Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Near Field Communication Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Near Field Communication Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Near Field Communication Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Near Field Communication Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Near Field Communication Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Near Field Communication Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Near Field Communication Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Near Field Communication Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Near Field Communication Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Near Field Communication Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Near Field Communication Key Players in China

7.3 China Near Field Communication Market Size by Type

7.4 China Near Field Communication Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Near Field Communication Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Near Field Communication Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Near Field Communication Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Near Field Communication Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Near Field Communication Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Near Field Communication Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Near Field Communication Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Near Field Communication Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Near Field Communication Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Near Field Communication Key Players in India

10.3 India Near Field Communication Market Size by Type

10.4 India Near Field Communication Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Near Field Communication Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Near Field Communication Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Near Field Communication Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Near Field Communication Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 NXP Semiconductors

12.1.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Near Field Communication Introduction

12.1.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

12.2 Broadcom

12.2.1 Broadcom Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Near Field Communication Introduction

12.2.4 Broadcom Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Broadcom Recent Development

12.3 Stmicroelectronics

12.3.1 Stmicroelectronics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Near Field Communication Introduction

12.3.4 Stmicroelectronics Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Stmicroelectronics Recent Development

12.4 Mediatek

12.4.1 Mediatek Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Near Field Communication Introduction

12.4.4 Mediatek Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Mediatek Recent Development

12.5 Gemalto

12.5.1 Gemalto Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Near Field Communication Introduction

12.5.4 Gemalto Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.6 Huawei Technologies

12.6.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Near Field Communication Introduction

12.6.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Inside Secure

12.7.1 Inside Secure Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Near Field Communication Introduction

12.7.4 Inside Secure Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Inside Secure Recent Development

12.8 Samsung Electronics

12.8.1 Samsung Electronics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Near Field Communication Introduction

12.8.4 Samsung Electronics Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development

12.9 Texas Instruments

12.9.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Near Field Communication Introduction

12.9.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Near Field Communication Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

