Global Near Field Communication Market 2020 by Competitive Analysis, Demand, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Rate and Forecast 2025
The Report takes stock of the Near Field Communication Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Near Field Communication market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Near-field communication also known as near-field wireless communication, is a short-range, high-frequency wireless communication technology that allows non-contact point-to-point data transmission and exchange of data between electronic devices.
The retail industry is one of the most prominent applications of the market owing to the growth of mobile commerce and cashless transactions worldwide.
In 2018, the global Near Field Communication market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Near Field Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Near Field Communication development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
NXP Semiconductors
Broadcom
Stmicroelectronics
Mediatek
Gemalto
Huawei Technologies
Inside Secure
Samsung Electronics
Texas Instruments
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Card Emulation
Reader Emulation
Peer-to-peer
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Transportation
Automotive
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Near Field Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Near Field Communication development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Near Field Communication are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
