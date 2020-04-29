Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market 2020, Report Growth Trends, Size, Top Companies, Regional Outlook, Revenue, Demand & Industry Forecast Report to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Network functions virtualization (also network function virtualization or NFV) is a network architecture concept that uses the technologies of IT virtualization to virtualize entire classes of network node functions into building blocks that may connect, or chain together, to create communication services.

The mobile sector has witnessed more requirements for data-intensive applications, which further demands better network capacity to meet the customer requirements, which is anticipated to fuel the NFV market growth.

In 2018, the global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alcatel-Lucent

Opera Software

6Wind SA

Huawei Technologies.

Amdocs

CIMI Corporation

Connectem

Intel Corporation

ConteXtream

Juniper Network

F5 Network

Open Wave Mobility

NEC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Firewalls

Network Address Translation (NAT)

Domain Name Service (DNS)

Intrusion Detection

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Traffic Analysis

Switching Elements (Routers)

Security Function

Next Generation Signaling

Service Assurance

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

