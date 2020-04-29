Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market 2020, Report Growth Trends, Size, Top Companies, Regional Outlook, Revenue, Demand & Industry Forecast Report to 2025
The Report takes stock of the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Network functions virtualization (also network function virtualization or NFV) is a network architecture concept that uses the technologies of IT virtualization to virtualize entire classes of network node functions into building blocks that may connect, or chain together, to create communication services.
The mobile sector has witnessed more requirements for data-intensive applications, which further demands better network capacity to meet the customer requirements, which is anticipated to fuel the NFV market growth.
In 2018, the global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alcatel-Lucent
Opera Software
6Wind SA
Huawei Technologies.
Amdocs
CIMI Corporation
Connectem
Intel Corporation
ConteXtream
Juniper Network
F5 Network
Open Wave Mobility
NEC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Firewalls
Network Address Translation (NAT)
Domain Name Service (DNS)
Intrusion Detection
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Traffic Analysis
Switching Elements (Routers)
Security Function
Next Generation Signaling
Service Assurance
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Firewalls
1.4.3 Network Address Translation (NAT)
1.4.4 Domain Name Service (DNS)
1.4.5 Intrusion Detection
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Traffic Analysis
1.5.3 Switching Elements (Routers)
1.5.4 Security Function
1.5.5 Next Generation Signaling
1.5.6 Service Assurance
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size
2.2 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Key Players in China
7.3 China Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Key Players in India
10.3 India Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Alcatel-Lucent
12.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Introduction
12.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
12.2 Opera Software
12.2.1 Opera Software Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Introduction
12.2.4 Opera Software Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Opera Software Recent Development
12.3 6Wind SA
12.3.1 6Wind SA Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Introduction
12.3.4 6Wind SA Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 6Wind SA Recent Development
12.4 Huawei Technologies.
12.4.1 Huawei Technologies. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Introduction
12.4.4 Huawei Technologies. Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Huawei Technologies. Recent Development
12.5 Amdocs
12.5.1 Amdocs Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Introduction
12.5.4 Amdocs Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Amdocs Recent Development
12.6 CIMI Corporation
12.6.1 CIMI Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Introduction
12.6.4 CIMI Corporation Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 CIMI Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Connectem
12.7.1 Connectem Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Introduction
12.7.4 Connectem Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Connectem Recent Development
12.8 Intel Corporation
12.8.1 Intel Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Introduction
12.8.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development
12.9 ConteXtream
12.9.1 ConteXtream Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Introduction
12.9.4 ConteXtream Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 ConteXtream Recent Development
12.10 Juniper Network
12.10.1 Juniper Network Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Introduction
12.10.4 Juniper Network Revenue in Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Juniper Network Recent Development
12.11 FChapter Five: Network
12.12 Open Wave Mobility
12.13 NEC
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
