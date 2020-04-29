Global Network Management Market 2020, Report Size, Share, Statistics, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Top Players, Industry Demand & Forecast Research to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Network Management Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Network Management market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

The network management market ecosystem encompasses industry players offering software, solutions and products, equipment vendors, third-party application vendors and system integrators.

The market is segmented into Small and Medium sized Businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises on the basis of end-users.

In 2018, the global Network Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alcatel-Lucent

Cisco Systems

International Busniess Machines

Netscout System

Solarwinds Worldwide

BMC Software

Compuware

Hewlett-Packard Development

Juniper Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network traffic management

Network equipment management

Network configuration management

Network security management

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical Authorities

Education Authorities

Retail

Manufacturing

IT

Energy

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Network Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Network traffic management

1.4.3 Network equipment management

1.4.4 Network configuration management

1.4.5 Network security management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Network Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Medical Authorities

1.5.3 Education Authorities

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 IT

1.5.7 Energy

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Network Management Market Size

2.2 Network Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Network Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Network Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Network Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Network Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Network Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Network Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Network Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Network Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Network Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Network Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Network Management Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Network Management Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Network Management Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Network Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Network Management Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Network Management Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Network Management Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Network Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Network Management Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Network Management Key Players in China

7.3 China Network Management Market Size by Type

7.4 China Network Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Network Management Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Network Management Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Network Management Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Network Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Network Management Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Network Management Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Network Management Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Network Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Network Management Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Network Management Key Players in India

10.3 India Network Management Market Size by Type

10.4 India Network Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Network Management Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Network Management Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Network Management Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Network Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Alcatel-Lucent

12.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Network Management Introduction

12.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems

12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Network Management Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.3 International Busniess Machines

12.3.1 International Busniess Machines Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Network Management Introduction

12.3.4 International Busniess Machines Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 International Busniess Machines Recent Development

12.4 Netscout System

12.4.1 Netscout System Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Network Management Introduction

12.4.4 Netscout System Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Netscout System Recent Development

12.5 Solarwinds Worldwide

12.5.1 Solarwinds Worldwide Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Network Management Introduction

12.5.4 Solarwinds Worldwide Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Solarwinds Worldwide Recent Development

12.6 BMC Software

12.6.1 BMC Software Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Network Management Introduction

12.6.4 BMC Software Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 BMC Software Recent Development

12.7 Compuware

12.7.1 Compuware Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Network Management Introduction

12.7.4 Compuware Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Compuware Recent Development

12.8 Hewlett-Packard Development

12.8.1 Hewlett-Packard Development Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Network Management Introduction

12.8.4 Hewlett-Packard Development Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Hewlett-Packard Development Recent Development

12.9 Juniper Networks

12.9.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Network Management Introduction

12.9.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

