Global Network Management Market 2020, Report Size, Share, Statistics, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Top Players, Industry Demand & Forecast Research to 2025
The Report takes stock of the Network Management Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Network Management market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
The network management market ecosystem encompasses industry players offering software, solutions and products, equipment vendors, third-party application vendors and system integrators.
The market is segmented into Small and Medium sized Businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises on the basis of end-users.
In 2018, the global Network Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alcatel-Lucent
Cisco Systems
International Busniess Machines
Netscout System
Solarwinds Worldwide
BMC Software
Compuware
Hewlett-Packard Development
Juniper Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network traffic management
Network equipment management
Network configuration management
Network security management
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical Authorities
Education Authorities
Retail
Manufacturing
IT
Energy
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Network Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Network Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Management are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Network Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Network traffic management
1.4.3 Network equipment management
1.4.4 Network configuration management
1.4.5 Network security management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Network Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Medical Authorities
1.5.3 Education Authorities
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Manufacturing
1.5.6 IT
1.5.7 Energy
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Network Management Market Size
2.2 Network Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Network Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Network Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Network Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Network Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Network Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Network Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Network Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Network Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Network Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Network Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Network Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Network Management Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Network Management Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Network Management Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Network Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Network Management Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Network Management Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Network Management Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Network Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Network Management Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Network Management Key Players in China
7.3 China Network Management Market Size by Type
7.4 China Network Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Network Management Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Network Management Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Network Management Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Network Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Network Management Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Network Management Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Network Management Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Network Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Network Management Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Network Management Key Players in India
10.3 India Network Management Market Size by Type
10.4 India Network Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Network Management Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Network Management Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Network Management Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Network Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Alcatel-Lucent
12.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Network Management Introduction
12.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development
12.2 Cisco Systems
12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Network Management Introduction
12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.3 International Busniess Machines
12.3.1 International Busniess Machines Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Network Management Introduction
12.3.4 International Busniess Machines Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 International Busniess Machines Recent Development
12.4 Netscout System
12.4.1 Netscout System Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Network Management Introduction
12.4.4 Netscout System Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Netscout System Recent Development
12.5 Solarwinds Worldwide
12.5.1 Solarwinds Worldwide Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Network Management Introduction
12.5.4 Solarwinds Worldwide Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Solarwinds Worldwide Recent Development
12.6 BMC Software
12.6.1 BMC Software Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Network Management Introduction
12.6.4 BMC Software Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 BMC Software Recent Development
12.7 Compuware
12.7.1 Compuware Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Network Management Introduction
12.7.4 Compuware Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Compuware Recent Development
12.8 Hewlett-Packard Development
12.8.1 Hewlett-Packard Development Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Network Management Introduction
12.8.4 Hewlett-Packard Development Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Hewlett-Packard Development Recent Development
12.9 Juniper Networks
12.9.1 Juniper Networks Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Network Management Introduction
12.9.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Network Management Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
