Global Network Performance Monitoring Market 2020 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Industry Statistics, Sales Channel and Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Network Performance Monitoring Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Network Performance Monitoring market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Network performance monitoring helps in recognizing and countering the conditions which can have a negative impact on the network performance, resulting in decrease in user’s productivity and downgrading usage quality experience. It enables network administrators to take preventive measures, for ensuring that network performance is at the desired level. Network performance monitoring platform includes monitoring traditional networks, cloud networks, SDN networks and various services chain networks providing unified network performance monitoring.

North America is largest contributor of network performance monitoring market, followed by Europe due to increase in IT spending in the enterprises. Latin America’s network performance monitoring market is expected to witness highest growth in the forecast period. Network performance monitoring market in Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow at a considerable rate due to growing demand for networking.

In 2018, the global Network Performance Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network Performance Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Performance Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Riverbed Technology

Cisco Systems

IBM

Viavi Solutions

Paessler

HP

SevOne

CA Technologies

Solar Winds

Corvil

InfoVista

Juniper Networks

NetScout System

Compuware

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Consulting Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Performance Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Performance Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Performance Monitoring are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Network Performance Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Consulting Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Network Performance Monitoring Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 Small and Medium Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Network Performance Monitoring Market Size

2.2 Network Performance Monitoring Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Network Performance Monitoring Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Network Performance Monitoring Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Network Performance Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Network Performance Monitoring Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Network Performance Monitoring Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Network Performance Monitoring Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Network Performance Monitoring Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Network Performance Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Network Performance Monitoring Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Network Performance Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Network Performance Monitoring Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Network Performance Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Network Performance Monitoring Key Players in China

7.3 China Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Type

7.4 China Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Network Performance Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Network Performance Monitoring Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Network Performance Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Network Performance Monitoring Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Network Performance Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Network Performance Monitoring Key Players in India

10.3 India Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Type

10.4 India Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Network Performance Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Network Performance Monitoring Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Network Performance Monitoring Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Riverbed Technology

12.1.1 Riverbed Technology Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Network Performance Monitoring Introduction

12.1.4 Riverbed Technology Revenue in Network Performance Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Riverbed Technology Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems

12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Network Performance Monitoring Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Network Performance Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Network Performance Monitoring Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Network Performance Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Viavi Solutions

12.4.1 Viavi Solutions Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Network Performance Monitoring Introduction

12.4.4 Viavi Solutions Revenue in Network Performance Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Viavi Solutions Recent Development

12.5 Paessler

12.5.1 Paessler Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Network Performance Monitoring Introduction

12.5.4 Paessler Revenue in Network Performance Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Paessler Recent Development

12.6 HP

12.6.1 HP Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Network Performance Monitoring Introduction

12.6.4 HP Revenue in Network Performance Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 HP Recent Development

12.7 SevOne

12.7.1 SevOne Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Network Performance Monitoring Introduction

12.7.4 SevOne Revenue in Network Performance Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 SevOne Recent Development

12.8 CA Technologies

12.8.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Network Performance Monitoring Introduction

12.8.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Network Performance Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

12.9 Solar Winds

12.9.1 Solar Winds Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Network Performance Monitoring Introduction

12.9.4 Solar Winds Revenue in Network Performance Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Solar Winds Recent Development

12.10 Corvil

12.10.1 Corvil Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Network Performance Monitoring Introduction

12.10.4 Corvil Revenue in Network Performance Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Corvil Recent Development

12.11 InfoVista

12.12 Juniper Networks

12.13 NetScout System

12.14 Compuware

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

