Global Network Traffic Analytics Market 2020, Report Size, Share, Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities and Technological Advancement till 2025

The Report takes stock of the Network Traffic Analytics Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Network Traffic Analytics market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Network traffic analytics market is driven by the rapid increase in data traffic arising due to growing trends of cloud computing, AI, IoT, and increased access to the internet worldwide. This rapidly changing digital infrastructure enables security hackers to steal critical information, leading to cyber thefts. Moreover, the inherent need of the consumer to connect with the world has led to an expansion of social networking sites. For instance, in 2017, Facebook had a global user base of 2 billion followed by YouTube and WhatsApp with 1.5 and 1.2 billion respectively. This high dependence on the social networking websites has supported the malicious invaders to extract valuable personal information from vulnerable users. Hence, to curb the growing theft, organizations are encouraged to adopt network traffic analytics solutions.

In 2018, the global Network Traffic Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network Traffic Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Traffic Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Microsoft Corporation

IBM

Symantec

Juniper Networks

Nokia Networks

Kentik

Flowmon

Plixer

SolarWinds

Allot Communication

Accenture

Bradford Networks

Ascom Holding

Palo Alto Networks

Huawei

Netreo, Inc

Genie Networks

Zenoss

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise Deployment Model

Cloud-Based Deployment Model

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Energy

Utilities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Traffic Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Traffic Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Traffic Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

