Global Next-Generation Firewall Market 2020, Report Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2025
The Report takes stock of the Next-Generation Firewall Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Next-Generation Firewall market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Increasing adoption of BYOD and IoT trend is expected to drive the NGFW market.
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Next-Generation Firewall market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Next-Generation Firewall status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-Generation Firewall development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Check Point Software Technologies
Palo Alto Networks
Barracuda Networks
Fortinet
Sonicwall
Zscaler
Forcepoint
Juniper Networks
Hillstone Networks
Sophos
Gajshield Infotech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware Type
Virtual Type
Cloud Type
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services
Medical Authorities
Education Authorities
Retail
Manufacturing
IT
Energy
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Next-Generation Firewall status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Next-Generation Firewall development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next-Generation Firewall are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware Type
1.4.3 Virtual Type
1.4.4 Cloud Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Financial Services
1.5.3 Medical Authorities
1.5.4 Education Authorities
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 IT
1.5.8 Energy
1.5.9 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Next-Generation Firewall Market Size
2.2 Next-Generation Firewall Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Next-Generation Firewall Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Next-Generation Firewall Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Next-Generation Firewall Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players in China
7.3 China Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type
7.4 China Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players in India
10.3 India Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type
10.4 India Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 Check Point Software Technologies
12.2.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction
12.2.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development
12.3 Palo Alto Networks
12.3.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction
12.3.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development
12.4 Barracuda Networks
12.4.1 Barracuda Networks Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction
12.4.4 Barracuda Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Barracuda Networks Recent Development
12.5 Fortinet
12.5.1 Fortinet Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction
12.5.4 Fortinet Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Fortinet Recent Development
12.6 Sonicwall
12.6.1 Sonicwall Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction
12.6.4 Sonicwall Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Sonicwall Recent Development
12.7 Zscaler
12.7.1 Zscaler Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction
12.7.4 Zscaler Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Zscaler Recent Development
12.8 Forcepoint
12.8.1 Forcepoint Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction
12.8.4 Forcepoint Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Forcepoint Recent Development
12.9 Juniper Networks
12.9.1 Juniper Networks Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction
12.9.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development
12.10 Hillstone Networks
12.10.1 Hillstone Networks Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction
12.10.4 Hillstone Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Hillstone Networks Recent Development
12.11 Sophos
12.12 Gajshield Infotech
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
