Global Next-Generation Firewall Market 2020, Report Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2025

The Report takes stock of the Next-Generation Firewall Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Next-Generation Firewall market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Increasing adoption of BYOD and IoT trend is expected to drive the NGFW market.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Next-Generation Firewall market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Next-Generation Firewall status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-Generation Firewall development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Check Point Software Technologies

Palo Alto Networks

Barracuda Networks

Fortinet

Sonicwall

Zscaler

Forcepoint

Juniper Networks

Hillstone Networks

Sophos

Gajshield Infotech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware Type

Virtual Type

Cloud Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Medical Authorities

Education Authorities

Retail

Manufacturing

IT

Energy

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next-Generation Firewall status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next-Generation Firewall development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next-Generation Firewall are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware Type

1.4.3 Virtual Type

1.4.4 Cloud Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Financial Services

1.5.3 Medical Authorities

1.5.4 Education Authorities

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 IT

1.5.8 Energy

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Next-Generation Firewall Market Size

2.2 Next-Generation Firewall Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Next-Generation Firewall Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Next-Generation Firewall Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Next-Generation Firewall Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players in China

7.3 China Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type

7.4 China Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players in India

10.3 India Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type

10.4 India Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems

12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.2 Check Point Software Technologies

12.2.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

12.2.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development

12.3 Palo Alto Networks

12.3.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

12.3.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development

12.4 Barracuda Networks

12.4.1 Barracuda Networks Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

12.4.4 Barracuda Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Barracuda Networks Recent Development

12.5 Fortinet

12.5.1 Fortinet Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

12.5.4 Fortinet Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Fortinet Recent Development

12.6 Sonicwall

12.6.1 Sonicwall Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

12.6.4 Sonicwall Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Sonicwall Recent Development

12.7 Zscaler

12.7.1 Zscaler Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

12.7.4 Zscaler Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Zscaler Recent Development

12.8 Forcepoint

12.8.1 Forcepoint Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

12.8.4 Forcepoint Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Forcepoint Recent Development

12.9 Juniper Networks

12.9.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

12.9.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

12.10 Hillstone Networks

12.10.1 Hillstone Networks Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

12.10.4 Hillstone Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Hillstone Networks Recent Development

12.11 Sophos

12.12 Gajshield Infotech

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

