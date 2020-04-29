Global Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market 2020, Report Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demands, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

The Report takes stock of the Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Next-Generation OSS & BSS market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

OSS/BSS, in telecommunications, stands for operations support system/business support system. The two systems, operated together by telecommunications service providers, are used to support a range of telecommunication services.

Communication Service Providers (CSPs) demand real-time billing for consumers and the associated revenue management which is possible with the help of next-generation OSS and BSS solutions. In addition, CSP’s are also measuring customer experience and predicting the consumer churn accordingly using next generation OSS and BSS. Furthermore, these solutions are transforming CSP’s business operation and enhancing their growth. All these are the significant drivers for fueling the growth of the next generation OSS and BSS market over the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Next-Generation OSS & BSS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Next-Generation OSS & BSS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next-Generation OSS & BSS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Amdocs

Capgemini

CSG System

HPE

Huawei

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cable & Satellite

Fixed & Wireless

Mobile

MVNO/MVNE

Market segment by Application, split into

Revenue Management

Service Fulfilment

Service Assurance

Customer Management

Network Management Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Next-Generation OSS & BSS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Next-Generation OSS & BSS development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next-Generation OSS & BSS are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cable & Satellite

1.4.3 Fixed & Wireless

1.4.4 Mobile

1.4.5 MVNO/MVNE

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Revenue Management

1.5.3 Service Fulfilment

1.5.4 Service Assurance

1.5.5 Customer Management

1.5.6 Network Management Systems

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size

2.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Next-Generation OSS & BSS Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Next-Generation OSS & BSS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Next-Generation OSS & BSS Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Key Players in China

7.3 China Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type

7.4 China Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Key Players in India

10.3 India Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type

10.4 India Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Next-Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Accenture

12.1.1 Accenture Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Next-Generation OSS & BSS Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.2 Amdocs

12.2.1 Amdocs Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

12.2.4 Amdocs Revenue in Next-Generation OSS & BSS Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Amdocs Recent Development

12.3 Capgemini

12.3.1 Capgemini Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

12.3.4 Capgemini Revenue in Next-Generation OSS & BSS Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Capgemini Recent Development

12.4 CSG System

12.4.1 CSG System Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

12.4.4 CSG System Revenue in Next-Generation OSS & BSS Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 CSG System Recent Development

12.5 HPE

12.5.1 HPE Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

12.5.4 HPE Revenue in Next-Generation OSS & BSS Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 HPE Recent Development

12.6 Huawei

12.6.1 Huawei Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Next-Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

12.6.4 Huawei Revenue in Next-Generation OSS & BSS Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Huawei Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

